How is Samuel Alito connected to The Satanic Temple? Abortion clinic named after Justice's mother goes viral

The Satanic Temple is set to launch its first reproductive health clinic in New Mexico. The new facility will be called- “The Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic,” which provides free “religious medication abortion care.” Netizens have since taken to social media to express their hilarious reactions and praise the organization.

The Satanic Temple describes themselves as a “non theistic religious organization.” Their new clinic will provide telehealth screenings and appointments alongside prescribing abortion medication to their patients. The facility will be operated by licensed medical staff and they will provide services for those who are above 17 years old, up to 11 weeks pregnant and those who are medically eligible for an abortion. Services also include religious support, chemical abortions, financial assistance, emotional support and contraceptives.

The Satanic Temple claims to believe in bodily autonomy. According to their website, an abortion ritual is described as a “protective rite” that can get rid of “unwanted feelings” a patient may have about choosing an abortion. They have written online:

“The ritual serves to assist in affirming their decision and to ward off the effects of unjust persecution, which can cause one to stray from the paths of scientific reasoning and free will that TST Members strive to embody."

How is Justice Samuel Alito connected to The Satanic Temple’s abortion clinic?

The medical facility is named as “The Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic,” in mockery of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, whose opinion overturned Roe v. Wade. The website relentlessly ridiculed Alito by saying that in the year he was born, his mother did not have a choice and “look what happened.”

Justice Alito was behind the majority decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which led to Roe v. Wade being overturned and also announced that the Constitution of the United States does not give one the right to an abortion.

Speaking about the name of the clinic, Malcolm Jarry, the co-founder of The Satanic Temple, said:

“In 1950, Samuel Alito’s mother did not have options, and look what happened. Prior to 1973, doctors who performed abortions could lose their licenses and go to jail. The clinic’s name serves to remind people just how important it is to have the right to control one’s body"

The Satanic Temple has revealed that anyone who wishes to perform the abortion ritual will be able to receive online services free of charge. Upon undergoing a screening and virtual appointment, they will have their prescriptions delivered in a discreet package.

The group revealed that patients will be required to pay the pharmacy $90.

Netizens react to Satanic Temple’s abortion clinic

Internet users applauded the religious organization for launching the medical facility. Many also found it hilarious that a Satanic group was making the sensible decision to open the much-required abortion clinic. A few reactions read:

The organization has announced that they hope to expand their clinic in other states as part of their campaign to claim abortion as a religious sacrament protected under federal law and First Amendment.

