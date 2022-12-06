What did Supreme Court Justice Alito say? Comments explored as KKK joke leaves internet in disbelief 

Justice Samuel Alito is receiving immense backlash on social media after the Supreme Court recently discussed whether a graphic designer can refuse to work with same-sex couples.
In the gathering that took place for more than two hours, the justices managed to stray away from the topic at hand and discuss hypotheticals including Black and White Santas and dating websites.
The controversy in court began when Justice Kentaji Jackson was alarmed by Lorie Smith, the graphic designer who wanted to expand her business to celebrate weddings but did not want to work with same-sex couples. The latter claimed that she refused to collaborate with them due to her religious objections.
Justice Samuel Alito makes remarks about Black children in KKK robes
Justice Jackson went on to ask attorney Kristen Waggoner following her argument whether a hypothetical photographer could refuse to take photos of a White Santa Claus with Black children.
Justice Samuel Alito then chimed in to the analogy and asked Colorado’s solicitor general Eric Olson whether a Black Santa must take a picture with a child dressed in a Ku Klux Klan outfit. Alito said:
“So if there’s a Black Santa at the other end of the mall and he doesn’t want to have his picture taken with a child who’s dressed up in a Ky Klux Klan outfit, that Black Santa has to do that?
Olson, who was defending the state law at hand in the case, responded by saying:
“No, because Ku Klux Klan outfits are not protected characteristics under public accommodation laws.”
Justice Elena Kagen, one of the liberals in court then questioned:
“And, presumably, that would be the same Ku Klux Klan outfit regardless of whether the child was black or white or any other characteristic?”
Alito then chimed in to say:
“You do see a lot of Black children in Ku Klux Klan outfits, right? All the time. All the time.”
Netizens stunned to hear joke about Black children in KKK outfits
Internet users were appalled by the example of Black children in KKK outfits. Many expressed that Samuel does not deserve to preside over the Supreme Court. A few tweets read:
JDate and Ashley Madison brought up in court
In another awkward moment in court, Alito brought up another hypothetical situation where an unmarried Jewish person requests a Jewish photographer to take a picture for his account on JDate, “a dating service, I gather, for Jewish people.”
Elena Kagen, a Jew, chimed in to confirm that he was correct, which went on to draw laughter from those in attendance.
Samuel then brought up another scenario where a Jewish person requests a Jewish photographer to take pictures for AshleyMadison.com, a dating service catered towards people seeking extramarital relationships. This also left the audience in giggles.
The final ruling remained unknown at the time of writing this article.
For those unversed, Alito is the conservative justice who authored the overturning of Roe v. Wade. He is known for his right-wing leanings. In 2005, President George W. Bush chose him to replace retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.