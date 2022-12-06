What did Supreme Court Justice Alito say? Comments explored as KKK joke leaves internet in disbelief 

Justice Samuel Alito is receiving immense backlash on social media after the Supreme Court recently discussed whether a graphic designer can refuse to work with same-sex couples.

In the gathering that took place for more than two hours, the justices managed to stray away from the topic at hand and discuss hypotheticals including Black and White Santas and dating websites.

The controversy in court began when Justice Kentaji Jackson was alarmed by Lorie Smith, the graphic designer who wanted to expand her business to celebrate weddings but did not want to work with same-sex couples. The latter claimed that she refused to collaborate with them due to her religious objections.

Justice Alito jokes with Justice Kagan that, "You do see a lot of Black children in Ku Klux Klan outfits all the time," during oral arguments in a free speech case.

Justice Samuel Alito makes remarks about Black children in KKK robes

Justice Jackson went on to ask attorney Kristen Waggoner following her argument whether a hypothetical photographer could refuse to take photos of a White Santa Claus with Black children.

Justice Samuel Alito then chimed in to the analogy and asked Colorado’s solicitor general Eric Olson whether a Black Santa must take a picture with a child dressed in a Ku Klux Klan outfit. Alito said:

“So if there’s a Black Santa at the other end of the mall and he doesn’t want to have his picture taken with a child who’s dressed up in a Ky Klux Klan outfit, that Black Santa has to do that?

Olson, who was defending the state law at hand in the case, responded by saying:

“No, because Ku Klux Klan outfits are not protected characteristics under public accommodation laws.”

Many are missing the worst part of his argument, which is equating the immutable characteristic of being Black (a protected class under existing law) with someone making the choice to wear a Klan robe. Those are not the same.

Justice Elena Kagen, one of the liberals in court then questioned:

“And, presumably, that would be the same Ku Klux Klan outfit regardless of whether the child was black or white or any other characteristic?”

Alito then chimed in to say:

“You do see a lot of Black children in Ku Klux Klan outfits, right? All the time. All the time.”

Netizens stunned to hear joke about Black children in KKK outfits

Internet users were appalled by the example of Black children in KKK outfits. Many expressed that Samuel does not deserve to preside over the Supreme Court. A few tweets read:

You can't make this up: Samuel Alito said there's "a lot of Black children in Ku Klux Klan outfits all the time." How can anyone—especially Gen Z who saw this court literally overturn the right to an abortion—take this court seriously with people like Alito & Thomas on the bench?

This argument….follow @mjs_DC and @chrisgeidner for a live tweet. I'm listening but this is really upsetting. The joke about Black kids in KuKluxKlan outfits? No Justice Alito, these "jokes" are so inappropriate, no matter how many in the courtroom chuckle mindlessly.

If Alito did this in a meeting at a regular job, he would be summarily fired and escorted out of the building by security.

Wow. Justice Alito just said there's "a lot of black children in KKK outfits all of the time"



How can anyone take this court seriously? Wow. Justice Alito just said there’s “a lot of black children in KKK outfits all of the time” How can anyone take this court seriously?

Flynn Rider @FlynnRider1812 Justice Alito is a good reminder that no matter what level of power and influence one may ascend to, every profession and occupation has scumbags. Justice Alito is a good reminder that no matter what level of power and influence one may ascend to, every profession and occupation has scumbags.

Mayo 🌻 @MayoIsSpicyy Justice Alito has no business on the Supreme Court. Justice Alito has no business on the Supreme Court.

Jack Cocchiarella @JDCocchiarella Justice Alito is a great reason for why we need term limits for the Supreme Court. Justice Alito is a great reason for why we need term limits for the Supreme Court.

I'm going to need Justice Alito to stop joking about seeing "Black children in Ku Klux Klan costumes." Seriously, what am I listening to?



Seriously, what am I listening to? I'm going to need Justice Alito to stop joking about seeing "Black children in Ku Klux Klan costumes." Seriously, what am I listening to?

Justice Alito literally just compared a white kid in a KKK outfit taking a picture with a black Santa (being offensive) to a gay couple wanting a website designed for them by a religious bigot. These people are not wise. Not above us. They deserve no respect or restraint.

These people are not wise.

Not above us.

They deserve no respect or restraint. Justice Alito literally just compared a white kid in a KKK outfit taking a picture with a black Santa (being offensive) to a gay couple wanting a website designed for them by a religious bigot. These people are not wise. Not above us. They deserve no respect or restraint.

According to SCOTUS Justice Alito, prohibiting a Christian from discriminating against LGBTQ people is like forcing "black Santa" to appear in a photo with the KKK. This is what passes for logic in a right-wing Supreme Court. Shameful!



This is what passes for logic in a right-wing Supreme Court. Shameful! According to SCOTUS Justice Alito, prohibiting a Christian from discriminating against LGBTQ people is like forcing “black Santa” to appear in a photo with the KKK. This is what passes for logic in a right-wing Supreme Court. Shameful!

JDate and Ashley Madison brought up in court

In another awkward moment in court, Alito brought up another hypothetical situation where an unmarried Jewish person requests a Jewish photographer to take a picture for his account on JDate, “a dating service, I gather, for Jewish people.”

Elena Kagen, a Jew, chimed in to confirm that he was correct, which went on to draw laughter from those in attendance.

Samuel then brought up another scenario where a Jewish person requests a Jewish photographer to take pictures for AshleyMadison.com, a dating service catered towards people seeking extramarital relationships. This also left the audience in giggles.

The final ruling remained unknown at the time of writing this article.

For those unversed, Alito is the conservative justice who authored the overturning of Roe v. Wade. He is known for his right-wing leanings. In 2005, President George W. Bush chose him to replace retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

