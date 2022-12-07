“Opened the Pandora’s box”: Netizens divided after Satan Club allowed at Chesapeake Public Schools

A flier advertising the after-school Satan Club is stirring up a controversy on social media, as a Chesapeake elementary school is all set to offer students access to the club. As per the flyer on social media, the particular club is scheduled to convene in the library at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Dec. 15, 2022.
The advertisement spoke about teaching the kids about benevolence, empathy, critical thinking, problem-solving, creative expression, personal sovereignty, and compassion. The flyer read:
"The Satanic Temple is a non-theistic religion that views Satan as a literary figure who represents a metaphorical construct of rejecting tyranny and championing the human mind and spirit. After School Satan Club does not attempt to convert children to any religious ideology. Instead, the Satanic Temple supports children to think for themselves."
Furthermore, the advertisement on social media also asked students to get a permission slip, on the basis of which entry would be allowed. However, social media users seem to be divided over this after-school Club, and one netizen took to Twitter and said:
“They opened the Pandora's box.”
Social media users have mixed reactions about after-school Satan Club
Several parents of students from the education institutes don't seem to agree with the school’s initiative with regard to the after-school Club, as many feel that it should not be offered at the elementary school. This is because the students are too young to be part of such groups.
Meanwhile, like everything new and old, social media users have been taking to various platforms to share their reactions and views on the same. While some do not seem impressed by the idea of the club, others are just going gaga over it.
At the same time, many others even talked about calling the police, as they felt that clubs like these should be illegal. A Twitter user asked:
"Is that even legal or possible?"
Others defended the club and argued about the factors that make it “completely legal.”
Individuals online also talked about their experiences with a part of such groups.
However, due to massive backlash and mixed responses from parents, educators, and social media users, a public hearing is being held on the matter on December 12, which is three days before the alleged date of the inauguration of the Club. Several parents feel that the club’s formation will have a negative impact on their kids. At the same time, many others feel that it is “highly offensive” to the Catholic sensibility to have a club like this.
Furthermore, parents and prayer groups have been assembling outside the school to share their concerns over such groups. However, at the moment, neither the school nor the authorities have spoken up on the matter.