“Opened the Pandora’s box”: Netizens divided after Satan Club allowed at Chesapeake Public Schools

A flier advertising the after-school Satan Club is stirring up a controversy on social media, as a Chesapeake elementary school is all set to offer students access to the club. As per the flyer on social media, the particular club is scheduled to convene in the library at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Dec. 15, 2022.

The advertisement spoke about teaching the kids about benevolence, empathy, critical thinking, problem-solving, creative expression, personal sovereignty, and compassion. The flyer read:

"The Satanic Temple is a non-theistic religion that views Satan as a literary figure who represents a metaphorical construct of rejecting tyranny and championing the human mind and spirit. After School Satan Club does not attempt to convert children to any religious ideology. Instead, the Satanic Temple supports children to think for themselves."

"They opened the Pandora's box."

"ASSC is there for the children of Chesapeake, VA starting Dec 15. Join an environment free from threats of eternal damnation. Print and return one of the attached Permission Slips and bring it to the first meeting."

Furthermore, the advertisement on social media also asked students to get a permission slip, on the basis of which entry would be allowed. However, social media users seem to be divided over this after-school Club, and one netizen took to Twitter and said:

“They opened the Pandora's box.”

Social media users have mixed reactions about after-school Satan Club

Several parents of students from the education institutes don't seem to agree with the school’s initiative with regard to the after-school Club, as many feel that it should not be offered at the elementary school. This is because the students are too young to be part of such groups.

BREAKING: After a school said it will allow religious after-school programs, they are now forced under the law to permit the "After-School Satan Club."

Removed God and invited Satan in the schools--this is a recipe for more mass school shootings.

Meanwhile, like everything new and old, social media users have been taking to various platforms to share their reactions and views on the same. While some do not seem impressed by the idea of the club, others are just going gaga over it.

All parents that let kids attend should be hauled to jail.

As a parent, I have NO interest, ever, in my children being exposed to any Satan club, YET, having seen the "Devil Camps" run by various Christian churches, in which they scare the hell out of kids regarding what happens if they "sin"...They are in Checkmate! Seek the Tao...

OK so if they're teaching religion in public schools now, why not have an after school Bible Club? 🤔

At the same time, many others even talked about calling the police, as they felt that clubs like these should be illegal. A Twitter user asked:

"Is that even legal or possible?"

Is the Satanic Temple sponsoring boys and girl scout troops yet? Is that even legal or possible?

this has to be illegal. I'm calling the police of VA on this.

Others defended the club and argued about the factors that make it “completely legal.”

Is it illegal when a Christian church holds a similar after school program? Which part of this do you feel is illegal?

Individuals online also talked about their experiences with a part of such groups.

Martles & Kari's: Reviews & Satire @Martles3 @LisaB80s



Right! What's wrong with all these "accepting/loving" Christians? Satanism was great when we discovered it growing up! It really helped us solidify who we are as an adult by empowering us and how we feel.

I'd send my kid to the after school Satan club before I'd ever allow him to join an after school Bible club

However, due to massive backlash and mixed responses from parents, educators, and social media users, a public hearing is being held on the matter on December 12, which is three days before the alleged date of the inauguration of the Club. Several parents feel that the club’s formation will have a negative impact on their kids. At the same time, many others feel that it is “highly offensive” to the Catholic sensibility to have a club like this.

Furthermore, parents and prayer groups have been assembling outside the school to share their concerns over such groups. However, at the moment, neither the school nor the authorities have spoken up on the matter.

