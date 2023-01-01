How did Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett meet? Couple announces engagement after six years together

Sara Bareilles revealed that she just got engaged to her long-time boyfriend and fellow actor Joe Tippett in an Instagram post on New Year's Day to her 800k followers.

In the post, Bareilles shared a cute image of the duo looking into each other's eyes and mentioned that Joe proposed to her and that her answer was an easy and relaxed 'yes'. The post held a sweet caption that said, in part, the effect he has had on her. It said:

"The more I know you the more I know I love you…and you have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love. And now I love ME more because of you. So really this is all about me."

She continued:

"Just kidding. What a gift you are. Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you. ❤️"

Sara Bareilles met her fiance, Joe Tippett, in 2015

Sara Bareilles famously wrote the music and lyrics for the Waitress musical, which went on to be nominated for four Tony Awards in 2016. She first met Joe Tippett when he auditioned for a role in a workshop for Waitress in 2015 at the American Repertory Theater near Boston. He ended up being cast in the production in the role of Earl.

Joe (L) as Earl and Sara (R) as Jenna in the Waitress Broadway musical (Image via Getty/Sara Krulwich)

Tippett, however, did not follow the Waitress team onto Broadway. He joined the cast in 2017 after his now fiance finished her run on the show. Following the break due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Joe and Sara reprsied their roles as Earl and Jenna.

The duo began dating in September 2016 according to her anniversary posts. They began making public appearances in 2017, and Bareilles even gushed about how the Broadway show brought them together.

Sara and Joe perform an original for the Mount Sinai Health System (Image via YouTube)

The pair have been living together for the past few years and Sara Bareilles had mentioned that this was a big deal on her part as she had never lived with a partner before. Bareilles even highlighted how lucky she was to have Tippett as a partner as he cared for her while she was recovering from Covid in July 2020. She said:

"He did a good job taking care of me. He was a good friend and companion through all of that."

On the third year anniversary of dating, Bareilles took to Instagram to share their relationship by saying, "Three years. Feels like three hundred! Can't wait for it to be forever," which quickly had fans speculating on whether the duo were engaged. Sara replied to the curious minds by saying they were just "in love."

In early 2022, Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett adopted a little dog and named him Louie, creating a small family for themselves.

Poll : 0 votes