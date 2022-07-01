“It would be great if BTS' V appeared in Jekyll and Hyde”: Frank Wildhorn expresses interest in casting BTS’ V in his upcoming composition

BTS’ vocalist and songwriter, Kim Tae-Hyung aka V, famous for his rich baritone voice, has caught the attention of renowned American music composer Frank Wildhorn for his upcoming musical composition, Jekyll and Hyde.

Wildhorn, composer of the Broadway musical classic performed by Whitney Housten, Where Do Broken Hearts Go, has expressed his interest in casting the Sweet Night singer for the role of Jekyll in his next composition, Jekyll and Hyde.

The composer reached out to the K-pop idol in an interview with a media outlet, as he had no alternate way of contacting him. In his ‘love call’, he said,

“It would be great if BTS V appeared in Jekyll and Hyde”

Further, he requested the media to assist him in connecting with the 26 year old K-Pop idol.

“When you run into him, I would appreciate it if you let him know that Frank Wildhorn wants him to play the role of Jekyll. Since I don’t have any means to communicate with him directly, I hope the reporters will let him know.”

BTS’ V may return as an actor

The Singularity singer, who won several hearts after his acting debut in the popular Korean period drama Hwarang: Poet, Warrior and Youth, may return as an actor in the Broadway musical Jekyll and Hyde.

Frank Wildhorn, the composer who became a household name in Korea thanks to his iconic musicals Jekyll & Hyde and Death Note: The Musical discovered BTS’ V when he came across an Instagram post on a behind-the-scenes video of the group. The snippet was from an episode of BTS BOMB which showcased the practice session of Black Swan and included a clip of V singing This is the Moment.

“I saw a clip on Instagram somewhere some months ago. [BTS members] were rehearsing for a concert or something. I think they were checking the sound system before the show. When it became V’s turn, he sang ‘This Is The Moment’.’’

Wildhorn was mesmerized by the baritone and warm voice of the singer of Christmas Tree and called it the Bangtan Bomb. The composer also expressed his wish to cast the K-Pop idol in the lead role of his upcoming musical.

"I think I have one request. I understand that (BTS) they’re doing solo activities. A few months ago, I saw it on Instagram; they were preparing for a concert and testing the sound before the concert, and when it came to V’s turn, he sang “This is the Moment” (a piece from "Jekyll & Hyde" play). If any reporters were to meet V, I would be thankful if they let him know that Frank Wildhorn would like him to play the role of Jekyll.

In the interview, Frank Wildhorn also commented on the immense and rapidly growing popularity of Korean entertainment, especially K-Pop in the West. He was also aware of the latest developments of the band. Wildhorn said,

“Korean content is doing well in New York and across the United States. And I would like to propose something. BTS is loved in America and all over the world. And I hear the members are taking an off-season and, from what I know, they are taking time to pursue solo activities.”

Fans are ecstatic at the prospect of seeing their beloved perform in another acting role.

