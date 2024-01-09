How did Sinéad O'Connor die? Coroner confirms cause of death nearly six months after the Irish singer passed away

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor died at the age of 56 in July 2023 and her cause of death was confirmed in a recent statement from the Southwark Coroner's Court in London. As per BBC, the statement revealed that she died of natural causes.

This came after the singer was found unresponsive in her south London home on July 26 and was declared dead at the scene. Authorities mentioned that her death was not considered suspicious.

London Police in a statement said:

"Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area. Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the Coroner."

Sinéad O'Connor died of natural causes

In July 2023, when the news about the artist's demise came to light, details about her cause of death were not revealed. The Southwark Coroner's Court declared on Tuesday that Sinéad O'Connor reportedly died of natural causes.

"This is to confirm that Ms O'Connor died of natural causes," they said in a statement, as per BBC.

Irish President, Michael D. Higgins, paid tribute to the talented artist and said that she had an "extraordinarily beautiful" and "unique voice." He also hoped that she would find peace and said:

"What Ireland has lost at such a relatively young age is one of our greatest and most gifted composers, songwriters and performers of recent decades, one who had a unique talent and extraordinary connection with her audience, all of whom held such love and warmth for her."

For those unaware, Sinéad O'Connor rose to fame in the music industry with the 1990 album I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got, featuring the iconic Prince cover Nothing Compares 2 U, which soared to number one on several charts.

In 2018, O'Connor underwent a personal transformation. She converted to Islam and adopted the name Shuhada' Sadaqat. However, professionally, she continued to perform under her birth name. In 2021, she released a memoir, Rememberings, in which she shared insights into her life and career.

Expand Tweet

Sinead O'Connor's funeral took place in her hometown, Bray, Co Wicklow. Fans gathered along the seafront during the funeral march and even sang to pay their respects to the artist. Popular musicians like Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton from U2 were present at her private funeral service. Bob Geldof, the lead singer of Boomtown Rats, also attended the funeral and followed the procession in a taxi later.

A special tribute concert, Sinéad & Shane at Carnegie Hall, is set to take place on March 20, to honor both Sinéad O'Connor and The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan. The event, featuring artists including Mountain Goats, Cat Power, and Dropkick Murphys, will celebrate the lives and legacies of these two influential musicians.