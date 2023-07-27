Who was Sinead O’Connor married to? All about her husbands, as Irish singer dies aged 56

Grammy Award-winning Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor passed away on Thursday, July 26. She was 56 at the time of her demise. At the time of writing this article, the reason behind her death remains undisclosed. However, her family issued a brief statement to The Guardian announcing the Nothing Compare 2 U songstress’ death.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” the statement read.

Sinead O’Connor was married four times and had four children, one of whom died by suicide last year at the age of 17. Her four husbands were John Reynolds, Nick Sommerlad, Steve Cooney, and Barry Herridge.

Yusuf / Cat Stevens @YusufCatStevens Sad to hear of the passing of sister Shuhada Sadaqat, also known as Sinéad O'Connor. She was a tender soul, may God, Most Merciful, grant her everlasting peace. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon - Verily we belong to God, and verily to Him do we return. 2:156 pic.twitter.com/arcZ3fPWK9

Everything you need to know about Sinead O’Connor’s husbands

John Reynolds

The first time musician Sinead O’Connor tied the knot was in 1989. It was with drummer and music producer John Reynolds. The couple had a son named Jake two years before their wedding.

Reynolds and O’Connor collaborated on several albums, such as her debut The Lion and the Cobra (October 1987), I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got (1990), and Universal Mother (1994), among others. Reynolds also joined as the lead drummer for O’Connor’s band during her 2013 tour.

The songstress ended their marriage in 1991 after she underwent an abortion. But the duo stayed in touch over the years. In May 2016, Sinead O’Connor wrote an explosive open letter to her first husband and their son Jake on Facebook after returning from a mysterious alleged disappearance in the suburbs of Chicago. The post informed her struggles with mental health issues such as depression.

Nick Sommerlad

Bryan Adams @bryanadams RIP Sinéad O'Connor, I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family. pic.twitter.com/49ryuIhGTQ

Sinead O’Connor married Welsh journalist Nick Sommerlad in August 2004 in Anglesea, Wales, in a private ceremony in the latter’s native home. They had been engaged since June 2001, after dating for a few months only. Her second husband is a relative of Queen Silvia of Sweden.

At the time of their wedding, Sommerlad was associated with Press Association in Dublin (where the couple first met) and later joined Irish Sun and the BBC. The two split after only 11 months of marriage. However, the news of their divorce came out months later.

Steve Cooney

Sinead O’Connor’s third marriage was to Melbourne-born Irish musician Steve Cooney whom she met in the 1980s during her musical tours. Back then, the duo became friends, as she sang and he played guitar on stage.

However, it was long after their first meet that O’Connor and Cooney tied the knot in July 2010, the news of which was first announced on her newly launched official website. Unfortunately, in March 2011, the couple decided to separate and got divorced in April 2011. As per the newspaper Irish Examiner, Sinead O’Connor had taken full responsibility for this failed marriage.

Barry Herridge

Mayim Bialik @missmayim Her music changed the industry and her fierce fearlessness made a tremendous impression on my teenage years. She was ahead of her time in so many ways and gone far too soon. Rest in power, Sinead O'Connor. 🕊️

In December 2011, Sinead O’Connor married an Irish psychotherapist named Barry Herridge on her 45th birthday. The wedding grabbed a lot of attention as it happened in a drive-through in Las Vegas and also because it was extremely short-lived as the couple separated after two weeks of living together.

However, in January 2012, O’Connor announced on social media that she had reunited with Herridge. They were seen in public together and even professed their love for each other on Twitter. But that did not last long either, and the duo decided to remain friends.

Whether or not they ever annulled their marriage remains unknown. In 2014, the singer told the press that she was thinking of remarrying Herridge, but nothing developed on that front.

Other relationships of Sinead O’Connor over the years

Over the years, Sinead O’Connor was also romantically involved with other men, even though she didn’t marry any of them. She, however, did have kids with three of them.

For instance, she had her second child, a daughter named Brigidine Roisin, with her former boyfriend and Irish journalist John Waters, whom she dated briefly between 1995 and 1996. She had her third child, a son named Shane, with Irish folk singer Donal Lunny in 2004. Her fourth child, another son named Yeshua Francis Neil Bonadio, was with Irish author Frank Bonadio.

Her other boyfriends were diarist Dermot Hayes, British singer and record producer Peter Gabriel, and British filmmaker Richard Heslop. She is best remembered for her 2021 memoir Rememberings which contained songs about all her relationships. It was the same year she confessed to PEOPLE that she will henceforth remain single.