What happened to Ryan Vannah? Vaccine fears abound as Las Vegas tennis player dies on court

Las Vegas tennis player Ryan Vannah died on Sunday afternoon, February 5, during a match at Red Rock Country Club. Many took to Twitter to share their speculations about the COVID-19 vaccine causing Ryan’s sudden demise.

The 43-year-old tennis player was in the middle of a mixed doubles match on Sunday when, during the tiebreaker, he suddenly dropped to a knee, placed his hands on the floor for support, and laid down.

Luther ‘Cyrus’🕳️🐇💨 @Censored4sure “A 43-year old club-level tennis player, Ryan Vannah, passed away while playing a mixed doubles match. He dropped to his knees, lied down and died”. “A 43-year old club-level tennis player, Ryan Vannah, passed away while playing a mixed doubles match. He dropped to his knees, lied down and died”. https://t.co/v4Pg0X0XnF

The medical team at the match rushed to the scene. After 55 minutes of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, Ryan Vannah's heart did not restart, and he was taken to Summerlin Hospital and Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to his sister, Tami Vannah Kang, their family has a medical history of high blood pressure. She said Ryan was on medication for this. However, he never showed any signs that could indicate that Ryan was having a hard time managing his blood pressure problem.

She added:

“He took impeccable care of his health. He was so fit. He lifted weights. He looked like a bodybuilder to me. He was huge. We did not see this coming.”

Netizens express their skepticism about the COVID vaccine after Ryan Vannah's death

After the Twitter profile @DiedSuddenly_ reported the news of Ryan Vannah's sudden passing, people replied with their sarcastic takes on the COVID-19 vaccine, which they seemed to solely blame for the tennis player's death.

Users expressed concern regarding the rapid collapse and deaths of so many media personalities ever since the vaccines were released in the market and many news channels promoted it.

People are blaming companies like Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer, which made vaccines during the pandemic.

One user, @ShawnT36600151, wrote that many of them not only saw it coming but also tried to repeatedly warn others about the vaccine. But they were called conspiracy theorists for that and were censored or banned from social media platforms.

Shawn T @ShawnT36600151

It's not like we didn't try to tell you. @DiedSuddenly_ It's funny how they said that "we did not see this coming", yet TONS of us #PureBloods , like Novak Djokovic, not only saw it coming, but we screamed warnings out for almost 2 years, and were called conspiracy theorists for it and censored.It's not like we didn't try to tell you. @DiedSuddenly_ It's funny how they said that "we did not see this coming", yet TONS of us #PureBloods, like Novak Djokovic, not only saw it coming, but we screamed warnings out for almost 2 years, and were called conspiracy theorists for it and censored.It's not like we didn't try to tell you.

The user also mentioned tennis player Novak Djokovic, who did not get vaccinated either. The Serbian player said he was not against vaccination, but supports the freedom to choose what he would put in his body.

jlbc @wheaven5951 @DiedSuddenly_ Bet that Novak Djokovic is thanking the Lord for the wisdom to make and stand by his decision to refuse the shot. I am sorry for this fellow's family and friends. There is no sense in all this, young, healthy athletes dropping dead. It is EVIL what big pHarm has done. @DiedSuddenly_ Bet that Novak Djokovic is thanking the Lord for the wisdom to make and stand by his decision to refuse the shot. I am sorry for this fellow's family and friends. There is no sense in all this, young, healthy athletes dropping dead. It is EVIL what big pHarm has done.

Jeff Mann @jeffmann0134 @DiedSuddenly_ My guess is that he had all his shots,. Just like all the other young, healthy people dying for no cause. The clot shot has to be looked at. We have never seen young, healthy people die like this. @DiedSuddenly_ My guess is that he had all his shots,. Just like all the other young, healthy people dying for no cause. The clot shot has to be looked at. We have never seen young, healthy people die like this.

User @BrianRumsey10 referred to Ryan's sister's statement, where she claimed that her brother took "impeccable care" of his health. Brian wrote that injecting oneself with a vaccine that is still a mystery is not taking flawless care of one's health. The user further added how a person's body is their temple, and yet people who are taking the vaccine are basically allowing poison in their bodies.

Brian Rumsey @BrianRumsey10 @DiedSuddenly_ Injecting yourself with a mystery vaccine is not taking impeccable care of your health though. I have been saying this since the beginning. A lot of fitness ppl say your body is your temple yet the ppl taking the vaccine basically just allowed poison in. @DiedSuddenly_ Injecting yourself with a mystery vaccine is not taking impeccable care of your health though. I have been saying this since the beginning. A lot of fitness ppl say your body is your temple yet the ppl taking the vaccine basically just allowed poison in.

🇺🇸Light of Judah🇺🇸 @Patriot3111 @DiedSuddenly_ Dear lord Jesus I’m praying for friends and family who took the jab!!!! Please help them, protect them. This blind compliance must stop and the manufacturers need to pay!!! @DiedSuddenly_ Dear lord Jesus I’m praying for friends and family who took the jab!!!! Please help them, protect them. This blind compliance must stop and the manufacturers need to pay!!!

Revolucion @RevolucionZ @DiedSuddenly_ Why are all these fit and healthy sports people dying like this? I just don’t get it. What’s going on? @DiedSuddenly_ Why are all these fit and healthy sports people dying like this? I just don’t get it. What’s going on?

Robert Vaughan @ashadowinamyst

I'm sorry for his family but if he was, I would have seen it coming ! @DiedSuddenly_ So did anybody ask or anyone acknowledge if he was vaxed or not ?I'm sorry for his family but if he was, I would have seen it coming ! @DiedSuddenly_ So did anybody ask or anyone acknowledge if he was vaxed or not ? I'm sorry for his family but if he was, I would have seen it coming !

The coroner's office has not yet disclosed the cause and manner of Ryan's death

The local coroner’s office is yet to give out any details regarding the official cause and manner of Ryan Vannah's death. However, as per the Review Journal, emergency medical staff and doctors who were at the scene trying to save the player said that they believe Ryan was on the wrong blood pressure medication.

Ryan was the youngest of his siblings and was raised in Las Vegas. He attended Durango High School and graduated from there while competing in the state tennis championships.

Ryan Vannah with his mother Marsha Vannah (Image via Tami Vannah Kang)

Most people in his family are either doctors or attorneys. But he pursued tennis as a full-time passion after working as an athletic trainer and in security. As per her sister’s statement, Ryan Vannah also taught children at some local elementary schools.

Ryan’s sister described the late tennis player as a “big, giant teddy bear” who only took a minute to befriend everyone, even his opponents.

