What happened to Ryan Vannah? Vaccine fears abound as Las Vegas tennis player dies on court

Las Vegas tennis player Ryan Vannah died on Sunday afternoon, February 5, during a match at Red Rock Country Club. Many took to Twitter to share their speculations about the COVID-19 vaccine causing Ryan’s sudden demise.
The 43-year-old tennis player was in the middle of a mixed doubles match on Sunday when, during the tiebreaker, he suddenly dropped to a knee, placed his hands on the floor for support, and laid down.
The medical team at the match rushed to the scene. After 55 minutes of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, Ryan Vannah's heart did not restart, and he was taken to Summerlin Hospital and Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
According to his sister, Tami Vannah Kang, their family has a medical history of high blood pressure. She said Ryan was on medication for this. However, he never showed any signs that could indicate that Ryan was having a hard time managing his blood pressure problem.
She added:
“He took impeccable care of his health. He was so fit. He lifted weights. He looked like a bodybuilder to me. He was huge. We did not see this coming.”
Netizens express their skepticism about the COVID vaccine after Ryan Vannah's death
After the Twitter profile @DiedSuddenly_ reported the news of Ryan Vannah's sudden passing, people replied with their sarcastic takes on the COVID-19 vaccine, which they seemed to solely blame for the tennis player's death.
Users expressed concern regarding the rapid collapse and deaths of so many media personalities ever since the vaccines were released in the market and many news channels promoted it.
People are blaming companies like Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer, which made vaccines during the pandemic.
One user, @ShawnT36600151, wrote that many of them not only saw it coming but also tried to repeatedly warn others about the vaccine. But they were called conspiracy theorists for that and were censored or banned from social media platforms.
The user also mentioned tennis player Novak Djokovic, who did not get vaccinated either. The Serbian player said he was not against vaccination, but supports the freedom to choose what he would put in his body.
User @BrianRumsey10 referred to Ryan's sister's statement, where she claimed that her brother took "impeccable care" of his health. Brian wrote that injecting oneself with a vaccine that is still a mystery is not taking flawless care of one's health. The user further added how a person's body is their temple, and yet people who are taking the vaccine are basically allowing poison in their bodies.
The coroner's office has not yet disclosed the cause and manner of Ryan's death
The local coroner’s office is yet to give out any details regarding the official cause and manner of Ryan Vannah's death. However, as per the Review Journal, emergency medical staff and doctors who were at the scene trying to save the player said that they believe Ryan was on the wrong blood pressure medication.
Ryan was the youngest of his siblings and was raised in Las Vegas. He attended Durango High School and graduated from there while competing in the state tennis championships.
Most people in his family are either doctors or attorneys. But he pursued tennis as a full-time passion after working as an athletic trainer and in security. As per her sister’s statement, Ryan Vannah also taught children at some local elementary schools.
Ryan’s sister described the late tennis player as a “big, giant teddy bear” who only took a minute to befriend everyone, even his opponents.