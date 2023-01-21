Alan Komissaroff heart attack: Vaccine speculation abounds in wake of Fox News Executive's death at 47 

Alan Komissaroff, the senior vice president at Fox News Media, died at the age of 47. The journalist passed away just two weeks after suffering a heart attack. Netizens have since taken to social media speculating that his death was from the Covid vaccine.
In a GoFundMe, Alan Komissaroff’s wife Rachael revealed that she called 911 and he sadly died while the paramedics were taking him to the hospital. The campaign revealed that he slipped into a coma and never woke up again.
Alan Komissaroff joined the news outlet in 1996 when it launched under the company name 21st Century Fox Corp. He worked his way to the top and oversaw the coverage of politics, including the network’s busy Election Night reporting.
Suzanne Scott and Jay Wallace, Fox News Media’s CEO and president of news, released a statement following the death of the journalist. They said:
“This is an extremely difficult day for all of us who worked closely with Alan, and we are completely heartbroken. Alan was a leader and mentor throughout Fox News Media who was integral to our daily news operations and played an indispensable role in every election cycle."
They went on to reveal that Komissaroff played a key role in the midterm election coverage. They described the celebrated journalist as the "ultimate producer" and stated that they did not know anyone else who was as steady or trusted to be in the control room during the organization's most critical nights. They added that his- "incisiveness and passion for news made our work better.”
Netizens speculate whether the Covid vaccine had anything to do with Alan Komissaroff’s death
Twitter user @DiedSuddenly_ reported that Fox News had implemented a “vaccine report system” where employees were required to “report their vaccine status or suffer consequences.” The tweet received massive traction and had amassed 57.9k views at the time of writing this article and another 1,471 likes.
Many were quick to assume that the journalist died from the vaccine shot. A few reactions to the same read:
Despite many concluding that Komissaroff died from the vaccine, Twitter user @ManInTennessee tweeted that the journalist had a history of heart problems. He reportedly suffered a heart attack in 2013, much before the Covid pandemic, and the vaccine for the same came into being.
Alan Komissaroff’s family create GoFundMe
The journalist is survived by his wife Rachael, with whom he has been married to for over 20 years, and his children Ben and Olivia, who are 17 and 13 years old respectively. Eileen Orihuela created a GoFundMe to raise money for Alan Komissaroff’s children’s college fund. Describing Komissaroff, Orihuela said:
“Alan was the family’s rock. He spent decades as a TV producer in New York; he loved his work, but he loved his wife and kids so much more.”
His wife is an experienced schoolteacher in New York City. The fundraiser added:
“Alan’s overwhelming desire was for both his kids to have a chance to go to college. We want to make sure Alan’s dream lives on, even now that he’s gone.”
At the time of writing this article, the fundraising campaign had amassed $95,455.