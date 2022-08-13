Who is Shannon Bream? Fox News Sunday anchor replaces Chris Wallace

Shannon Bream, who is the current host of Fox News @ Night is set to replace Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday.

Shannon will begin her new role on September 11, 2022 and with it, she will become the first woman to anchor the program in its 26-year history. That’s not all, she will also continue as the Fox News Network's Chief Legal Correspondent.

However, for her previous show, Fox News @ Night, until the news house comes up with a fixed name, several journalists will anchor the show off and on.

Who is Shannon Bream? Details about the new host of Fox News Sunday

Shannon Bream, a 52-year-old journalist who hails from Florida, is a writer and producer for the Fox News Network. Before getting into television news, she practiced corporate law in Tampa, Florida.

After graduating from Liberty University, Virginia, she joined Fox Channel in late 2007 in the network’s Washington DC bureau. At the time, she had joined as the Supreme Court Correspondent. She was later promoted to the position of Chief Legal Correspondent in 2016 and was ultimately made the anchor of her own series in 2017.

Shannon has also won a number of high-profile beauty pageants like the 1990 Miss Virginia title. Additionally, she has also authored three books among, which is 2022's The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families. The book made USA TODAY's Bestselling Books list.

The journalist, whose net worth is nearly $10 million, is set to mark her journey as the new host of Fox News Sunday. According to her colleagues, Shannon isn't just an excellent journalist but a great team worker as well. A staff member from Fox News said:

"Shannon is very well-liked and respected here in DC, so I think people here will be satisfied with the pick. Naturally, everyone will want to compare her to Chris Wallace and she's not that—and I think the people here who aren’t true believers recognize that as well.”

“Extremely grateful for this opportunity": Shannon Bream expresses gratitude for the new position

Bream is set to take over Fox’s Sunday talk show permanently, and expressing her happiness about the new position, she said:

“It has been an honor to cover major news throughout Washington over the last 15 years at Fox News. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to host a Sunday show and look forward to this new role.”

Suzanne Scott, the network's CEO, said:

“Shannon is an outstanding journalist, reporter and anchor who has cultivated a strong and enduring relationship with the Fox News Media audience.”

The decision came right after the company evaluated that whenever Shannon guest-hosted the show, there was an increase in total viewers. Shannon has reportedly been great when it comes to the TRP of shows she has done for Fox Media.

In June, 2022, Shannon Bream helped the company gain a whopping 37% in the 25-54 demo, a 53% hike in the 18-49 demo, and an 8% growth in the total viewers.

Wallace, the former host, will take over the Sunday evening 7 pm slot on CNN.

