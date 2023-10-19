"How to talk to a NPC": Pierre Poilievre apple interview video wins over the internet, sparks hilarious reactions online 

Pierre Poilievre, a Canadian politician from the Conservative Party, recently went viral over a clip where he was seen enjoying an apple while a local interviewer asked him questions, saying that he copied Donald Trump. As per Fox News, the reporter in question was Times Chronicle Editor Don Urquhart.

Urquhart said that Pierre was using the Trump "playbook" and that he was a "populist." The politician, who was at an orchard in Penticton, British Columbia during the interview, countered the reporter's questions by asking questions back, for instance, who these "people" were that compared him to Trump.

Netizens are now reacting to Poilievre's nonchalant attitude throughout the interview. One fan compared him to an NPC or a non-playable character, a word used to refer to any character in a game that is not controlled by a player. Such characters usually have a set of dialogues that they eventually start repeating if asked constantly.

Fan's reaction to Pierre's interview. (Image via Twitter/@ampinotti)

Pierre Poilievre calmly responds to reporter while munching on an apple, leaves netizens in splits

On October 18, 2023, Pierre Poilievre, a conservative politician, posted a video of an interview he did while he was at an orchard in Penticton, British Columbia, last Wednesday.

In the interview, the editor of Times Chronicle, Don Urquhart, was seen asking a series of questions to Poilievre, who is the current frontrunner to be the next prime minister of Canada. The politician responded to the questions while casually eating an apple.

The post, which is captioned "Qu’est ce que tu dis de ça?" (translation: What do you say about that?), has acquired more than 2.5 million views on X, formerly Twitter, and is still trending.

Expand Tweet

As per Fox News, Urquhart confronted the conservative leader, by saying "In terms of your sort of strategy currently, you're obviously taking the populist pathway…" and Pierre interjected by asking,

"What does that mean?"

The reporter seemed to have been caught off guard as he explained, "Well, appealing to people’s more emotional levels, I would guess, um. I mean certainly you..."

Pierre Poilievre interrupted again by asking "What do you mean by that, give me an example?" In response, Don Urquhart replied:

"Certainly you tap very strong ideological language quite frequently."

Expand Tweet

While the conservative leader kept asking for an example, the reporter stammered, saying, "Uh, left-wing, you know, this and that, right-wing, you know – that type of ideological stuff."

Poilievre finally replied:

"I almost never talk about – I never really talk about left or right. I don’t really believe in that."

At one point, Urquhart stated:

"A lot of people would say that you’re simply taking a page out of the Donald Trump book."

In response, Poilievre stated: "A lot of people? Like which people would say that?"

He then insisted that the reporter give him an example from the supposed Trump book, saying:

"What are you talking about? What page? What page? Can you give me the page? Give me the page? You keep saying that."

The reporter then dodged the questions and turned to a different topic.

The internet can't get enough of Pierre Poilievre's interview

The interruptive back-and-forth garnered a lot of attention from the conservatives who liked the way Poilievre answered the questions and took to social media to praise the same:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Urquhart has not released any official statement about the trending interview.

Pierre Poilievre talks about the Hamas-Israel conflict

Following the attack by Hamas, Canada's current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made multiple statements on different occasions over the past week, saying the Israeli government had the "right to defend itself in accordance with international law."

As per CBC, Pierre Poilievre recently spoke in the House of Commons, agreeing with Justin at first, saying that "Indeed, Israel does have the right to defend itself in accordance with international law, and it has the right to respond, just as Canadians would respond." He then added:

"Every innocent human life, Palestinian, Israeli, Jewish, Muslim, Christian or otherwise, is of equal, precious value and all of us must do everything in our power to preserve this precious life and minimize the suffering of innocent civilians."

As per NBC, the death toll has reached up to 4,200 people and more than one million have been displaced in 10 days in Israel and the Gaza Strip.