How did Wolfgang Petersen die? Tributes pour in as 'Troy' and 'Air Force One' director passes away at 81

Famous director, producer, and screenwriter Wolfgang Petersen passed away on August 12, at the age of 81 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was well-known for his films like Poseidon, Outbreak and Air Force One, among others.

The news was revealed by his representative and detailed information about his funeral shall be disclosed soon.

What was Wolfgang Petersen’s cause of death?

Wolfgang Petersen died of pancreatic cancer and his wife Maria Borgel Petersen was with him at the time. It has been confirmed that Petersen died at his home and was not hospitalized.

However, there is no information available on how long Petersen was suffering from the disease. It remains unknown if he was suffering from any other health issues in the past.

Exploring Wolfgan Petersen's career

Wolfgang Petersen gained recognition for directing several successful films (Image via Isa Foltin/Getty Images)

Born on March 14, 1941, Petersen enrolled at the Gelehrtenschule des Johannesums in Hamburg and started directing plays at the Ernst Deutsch Theater in 1960. He then attended Berlin’s Film and Television Academy and gained recognition for his work in the German TV series Tatort.

Petersen’s first feature film was a psychological thriller, One or the Other of Us, which came out in 1974. He was the director of the 1977 film, Die Konsequenz, which was an adaptation of an autobiographical novel by Alexander Ziegler.

His next film was the war film Das Boot, released in 1982 and was praised by critics alongside being nominated for six Academy Awards.

Wolfgang then directed the 1984 fantasy film, The NeverEnding Story, followed by his first English film, Enemy Mine, in 1985. However, the latter failed to become a critical and commercial success. His next English film, In the Line of Fire, had Clint Eastwood in the lead role and it was a box office success.

Petersen’s next two films, Outbreak and Air Force One, received a decent response among the audience and at the box office. He was joined by German cinematographer Michael Ballhaus for these two films.

Wolfgang became a familiar name in Hollywood in 1998. Although he was the first choice to direct Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, he stepped down in 2000.

His next film, The Perfect Storm, was released in 2000 and was successful at the box office. This was followed by Troy in 2004 when Petersen signed a deal with Warner Bros. He directed Poseidon in 2006 which was a box office disaster and lost $69 million for Warner Bros.

Petersen was considered to direct a film adaptation of the military science fiction novel Ender’s Game. His unreleased projects include a live-action adaptation of the 2006 anime film, Paprika and the science fiction novel, Old Man’s War. His last film as a director was the 2016 heist comedy, Vier gegen die Bank.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Wolfgang Petersen was well-known for his flawless work as a film director. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death.

Joe Russo @joerussotweets RIP to a cinematic legend who traumatized an entire generation. May the story of Wolfgang Petersen’s directing never-end. RIP to a cinematic legend who traumatized an entire generation. May the story of Wolfgang Petersen’s directing never-end. https://t.co/OxxhQMkoIq

Julie @rivergsling RIP Wolfgang Petersen. Thank you for The Neverending Story RIP Wolfgang Petersen. Thank you for The Neverending Story 💗 https://t.co/JLxMzyHf96

christian @speederaserhead RIP Wolfgang Petersen - just watched Shattered, check this shit out RIP Wolfgang Petersen - just watched Shattered, check this shit out https://t.co/GJmTXeNNEg

Chris Wong-Swenson⚡ @pingpongflix RIP Wolfgang Petersen...I remember how we almost got a Batman vs Superman from him which I was excited for at the time. RIP Wolfgang Petersen...I remember how we almost got a Batman vs Superman from him which I was excited for at the time. https://t.co/tI6Jf8T2Ue

Tom Reagan’s Hat @RufusTSuperfly RIP Wolfgang Petersen

The deeply weird NeverEnding Story was made in an era when you would build a 43-foot-long animatronic dragon as a main character in your movie. RIP Wolfgang Petersen The deeply weird NeverEnding Story was made in an era when you would build a 43-foot-long animatronic dragon as a main character in your movie. https://t.co/SruRf8pWkS

Darren DeBari Movie Discussion @DarrenDebari #WolfgangPetersen

RIP Wolfgang Petersen. Enjoyed the films you directed-In The Line of Fire, Das Boot, Air Force One, Shattered and The Perfect Storm. You knew how to entertain us! RIP Wolfgang Petersen. Enjoyed the films you directed-In The Line of Fire, Das Boot, Air Force One, Shattered and The Perfect Storm. You knew how to entertain us! #WolfgangPetersen RIP Wolfgang Petersen. Enjoyed the films you directed-In The Line of Fire, Das Boot, Air Force One, Shattered and The Perfect Storm. You knew how to entertain us! https://t.co/hTmKfwNObr

Brian Rowe 🏳️‍🌈🍿🎃 @mrbrianrowe RIP Wolfgang Petersen, who directed three of my favorite thrillers — Das Boot, Air Force One, and In the Line of Fire — and whose striking English-language debut The Neverending Story was the source of my childhood nightmares RIP Wolfgang Petersen, who directed three of my favorite thrillers — Das Boot, Air Force One, and In the Line of Fire — and whose striking English-language debut The Neverending Story was the source of my childhood nightmares https://t.co/I4ogSVQTSo

Pat @pattbb8 RIP Wolfgang Petersen. If you haven’t seen ‘Das Boot’ watch it right now RIP Wolfgang Petersen. If you haven’t seen ‘Das Boot’ watch it right now https://t.co/lODke6qw0Y

His survivors include his wife and son, Maria and Daniel, and two grandchildren.

