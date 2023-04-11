"How could this not have won over Peach"? The Super Mario Bros. Movie fans in love with new Peaches music video

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is performing exceptionally well at the box office, with mixed reviews notwithstanding, and has managed a stellar global haul of $377.6 million after five days of its release. Tapping on to the buzz, the makers recently released a new music video for the song Peaches, where the character of Bowser professes his love for Princess Peach. It has been sung by Jack Black, who plays the King of the Koopas in the film.

Within hours, the new video grabbed close to 2 million views on YouTube and won over critics and fans alike. Users took to Twitter to express how they are in awe of the track from the blockbuster.

Apart from Jack Black as Bowser, The Super Mario Bros. Movie stars Chris Pratt as the titular character, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Mario’s brother Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Fred Armisen as Donkey Kong’s father, King Cranky Kong.

Helmed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the video game-based movie has been bankrolled by Illumination, Universal Pictures, and the parent Japan-based video game company, Nintendo.

"Musical genius": The Super Mario Bros. Movie fans hail Jack Black as Peaches drops

Despite not being a musical, the team in charge of The Super Mario Bros. Movie has doled out over 30 tracks and sound effects. Most of the numbers have been written by Brian Tyler, with Koji Kondo and other Nintendo composers being responsible for churning out the original themes of Nintendo.

Meanwhile, Peaches has enlisted Jack Black, the film’s directors, editor Eric Osmond, and John Spiker as the lyricists. Spiker has also handled production and mixing-engineering duties, along with a piano performance.

As soon as the new video dropped, fans instantly took to Twitter urging the Academy Awards to consider it in the 'Best Music (Original Song)' category next year.

Notably, according to Variety, Universal has confirmed that Peaches, which is touted as the “ultimate power ballad,” is indeed eligible for Oscar consideration.

Two videos on Peaches were released this month

In the new video, lasting 1:49 minutes, Bowser plays the song on a piano, and Princess Peach flashes through as it progresses. This particular song appears twice in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, including once in the mid-credits scene.

Another video related to the song was released on April 7, 2023, featuring Black donning a flashy green costume and long red hair. Throughout the duration, we see the ace performer playing a peach-colored piano inside a peach-colored room.

Directed by Cole Bennett, the thoroughly funny 2:50-minute-long clip has commanded over 6 million views so far.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is running in theaters currently.

