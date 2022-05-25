"Hulk joins Batman": Mark Ruffalo set to star opposite Robert Pattinson in 'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho's upcoming movie

Thanks to Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho, we will get a faint semblance of MCU meeting DCEU; a dream that will take decades to become a reality.

The Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo and Batman actor Robert Pattinson will be starring in the same film. As per reports, Mark Ruffalo, best known as MCU’s Bruce Banner aka Hulk, has recently joined the Parasite director’s upcoming film alongside Robert Pattinson, who recently made his DCEU debut as Gotham’s caped crusader in Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

What is the upcoming Bong Joon-ho-directed film about?

The yet-to-be-titled film is based on the author Edward Ashton’s book Mickey7, published on February 15, 2022. As reported by Deadline, while the film is expected to be inspired by the plot of the novel, Bong Joon-ho might put his own spin on the subject matter, as in the past whenever the director has worked on book adaptations, he has always significantly altered the original storyline.

In case, the upcoming film does end up being a faithful adaptation, it will tell the story of the book’s titular character Mickey7. He is labeled as an Expendable, who is a “disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim.” If a mission is deemed to be too deadly for a human force, he is the one sent in to do the job.

When he dies, he is brought back in a new body, which retains almost all his previous memories. As per the summary of the book, things go downhill after he dies for the sixth time.

“After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal…and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it. When he goes missing and is presumed dead at the hands of deadly indigenous creatures, Mickey8 reports for duty, and their troubles really begin.”

The cast of Bong Joon-ho’s next film

As reported by Deadline, apart from Ruffalo, Toni Collette has been brought on board as well and both are currently fine-tuning the details of their contract. Pattinson, who will be leading the film, will also be seen alongside Star Wars’ Naomi Ackie.

The project is different from the Korean and English-language films Bong Joon-ho had mentioned to Variety in a chat in 2021, wherein he had shared:

“Korean film is located in Seoul and has unique elements of horror and action...The English project is a drama film based on a true event that happened in 2016.”

The film’s script will be penned by Joon-ho, who will also be directing and producing it under his production company Offscreen, in collaboration with Kate Street Picture Company’s Dooho Choi. The collaboration also includes Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, the co-presidents of Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B.

