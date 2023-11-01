"I was able to gain a new friend": SHINEee's Taemin dishes about his relationship with BTS' SUGA during his recent Weverse live

On Wednesday, November 1, SHINee's Taemin went live on Weverse to spend some time with his fans, and during the same, he talked about several random topics and answered many questions from the viewers. One of the topics he landed on was his recent appearance in BTS SUGA's drinking show, Suchwita.

Taemin's comeback album, Guilty, was released recently on October 30, 2023. The idol has kickstarted his promotions for the same, which involved him appearing on the talk show. Fans absolutely loved the episode, given that both SUGA and Taemin engaged in various interesting topics. After the premiere of the episode, the idol went live to share that he was happy to have earned a new friend.

"Thanks to that I was able to gain a new friend."

Fans adore the friendship between BTS' SUGA and SHINee's Taemin following the latter's appearance on Suchwita

On Monday, October 30, SHINee's Taemin appeared on BTS SUGA's drinking talk show, Suchwita, following the release of his latest comeback, Guilty, and the episode was much loved by the fans given their iconic duo and the various intriguing topics they talked about.

Given that Jimin made a special appearance in the episode, it made the episode all the more exciting for fans to engage with, and netizens couldn't stop talking about how adorable their interactions were. However, the episode was filmed before SUGA left for his mandatory military service.

When Taemin went live on Weverse following the episode's premiere, several questions in the comments section were about his experience of appearing on Suchwita. In response to the same, the idol expressed that he was really grateful that SUGA invited him onto the saw and was really glad to have gained a new friendship through the same. He also added that he shares a good relationship with SUGA even after his departure to the military and is on good terms with Jimin.

In one of his Weverse live, SHINee's singer said,

"I'm grateful toward SUGA for inviting me as a guest on his show, we were able to talk about things too. Thanks to that, I was able to gain a new friend and he has turned into someone who I have been keeping contact with. I'm grateful towards Jimin too."

He also thanked both the BTS members for the support they exerted on promoting his comeback. Following his confession, fans couldn't help but swoon over the friendship and were extremely happy to learn about the two's relationship sailing strong. Fans are also hoping to hear more stories about the interactions and hope to see in in real life too when SUGA returns from his military service.

In other news, fans have been extremely supportive and thrilled about Taemin's mini-album comeback, Guilty. The song, which was rolled out on October 30, has been well-received by the masses and netizens couldn't stop talking about how everything from the choreography to the music video was both show-stopping and addictively impressive.