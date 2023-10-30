"They know each other's strength": Fans get emotional as SHINee's Taemin talks about group during launch press conference for new mini album Guilty

SHINee's Taemin held a press conference in line with the launch of his 4th mini album Guilty, released on October 30 at 6 pm KST. At the press event held on the same day ahead of the release, the idol spoke about his latest EP which comes 2 years and 5 months after his last. While he went on to gush enthusiastically about how he has improved himself in his profession as a musician, he shared a great deal about his SHINee hyungs, melting fans' hearts.

At the press event, the MOVE singer revealed how he wanted Guilty to be included in SHINee's latest album HARD. When convinced by the members that the song was more befitting of his style, he agreed to keep it for himself. This demonstration of how well the members know each other's abilities is delighting SHAWOLs (SHINee fans) as one writes.

Some moments from SHINee's Taemin's press conference for 4th EP Guilty

SHINee's Taemin further went on to talk about how he tried a different genre of music this comeback, wanting to show his potential and growth artistically. He even spoke about SEVENTEEN's Hoshi - who is known as a big Taemin fan. He spoke some more about the Guilty dance challenge and how he is interested in doing it with more people.

Along that strain of conversation, he mentioned asking the Identity singers to do the dance challenge with him to which they hilariously responded that the maknae should pay anyone who participates in the challenge with him because of how long it is.

Among other fun conversations throughout the press conference, the humble artist expressed his gratitude to his listeners, who have stayed with him for so many years, and proclaimed his protective feelings towards his fellow group mates of more than a decade.

The Criminal singer then stated how he was fully satisfied with the new EP and is looking forward to showcasing his performances during his METAMORPH concert coming up in December 2023.

The atmosphere is electric in the fandom with so much on the way from SHINee's Taemin. Meanwhile, here are some heartfelt reactions of SHAWOLs to Taemin talking about SHINee at the Guilty launch press event.

More on SHINee's Taemin

Taemin brings out his 4th mini album Guilty after his last, Advice, released on May 18, 2021. In between, along with SHINee, the 30-year-old recently released the group's eighth album HARD, causing quite a stir.

On the other hand, Guilty boasts six songs -

Guilty (title track) The Rizzness She Loves Me, She Loves Me Not Not Over You Night Away Blue

For now, the Guilty MV has racked up 128K views and counting. On the other hand, TAEMIN SOLO CONCERT: METAMORPH is scheduled to take place on December 16 and 17 this year at the Inspire Arena in Incheon.