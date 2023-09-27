"They've got some nerve": Fans outraged following SHINee's Key and Taemin's colorist and offensive joke towards their fellow member, Minho 

On Tuesday, September 26, SHINee's Key, Taemin, and Minho came together to release the third part of SHINee-ing's first episode, where the members comfortably laid down on a bed and talked about recent events, recalling past memories, etc. While fans were excited to see fresh content from the four-piece K-pop boy group, they were put off when Taemin and Key allegedly made colorist remarks.

While the part of the video has now been edited out of the episode, it had Minho talking about how he'd like his fellow group members to join him to play golf. However, Taemin and Key directed the narrative by expressing that they can only see his eyes and teeth after he plays golf and they also complained about him getting tanned.

As the episode spread over social media, an X user, @clubfaist, commented:

Upon those comments, the idol who looked visibly hurt and offended changed the topic by giving his ending comments for the episode of SHINee-ing.

Fans got angry after SHINee's Key and Taemin's alleged colorist jokes towards their fellow group member, Minho

The last part of SHINee's latest show, SHINee-ing which was recently released had the three members, Taemin, Key, and Minho, seated on a bed comfortably as they discussed random topics. When the video neared its end, the members were sharing what they'd like to do on the show henceforth given that it's only the first episode.

As the members went around placing their suggestions, Taemin expressed that they should do an episode where they engage in an activity that each member loves to do. Upon hearing the suggestion, Minho immediately suggested that they should play golf, which came as no surprise to fans and fellow members given that the idol is one of the biggest sports enthusiasts, especially golf.

However, fans were confused when Taemin directed the suggestion to talk about his skin tone, and said:

"But when I see you after you play golf, all I can see are the whites of your eyes and teeth."

To this Key added,

"Seriously why did you get so tanned. If Minho closes eyes and mouth at night, you'll be ... ( demonstrates struggling to search in the dark)."

Taemin and Key made the comment in a joking way, even the staff members laughed along, but fans were displeased and offended at the same. Fans were able to notice that Minho was trying to dodge and change the topic possibly due to him getting hurt by the comments. Fans believe that given their age and time in the industry, it was inappropriate for them to make these jokes.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

Additionally, fans also talked about the effects of the strict and harmful Korean beauty standards that create a mindset in people to discriminate against darker skin tones. Fans feel that Taemin and Key should be held accountable for their joke since there have been too many instances where K-pop idols have been excused from responsibility owing to their lack of expertise in the subject.

Moreover, people have also been showering much love on Minho, praising him not only for his extensive list of talents but also for his beautiful skin tone which doesn't need to adhere to the Korean beauty standards.