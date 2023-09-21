"I ache all the time": Lorde pens a letter to fans about recent heartbreak and mystery illness

Lorde recently wrote an open letter describing her recent personal struggles to her fans. In the heartfelt message, the Ribs singer said she had recently experienced heartbreak.

"I'm living with heartbreak again. It's different but the same. I ache all the time, I forget why and then remember," she wrote in the letter.

The note was uploaded by several fans and X (formerly known as Twitter) accounts, such as @PopBase. The post has already received over 2.3M views and 43K likes.

The celebrated singer-songwriter Lorde recently opened up to her fans and followers in an open letter. In the message, she talked about her recent intense feelings of heartbreak.

The Royals singer said:

“I'm not trying to hide from the pain, I understand now that pain isn't something to hide from, that there's actually great beauty in moving with it. But sometimes I'm sick of being with myself”.

In the letter, she also acknowledged using recreational drugs, including mushrooms, as reported by News.com. She claimed that doing so enabled her to learn a lot about the experiences her body had experienced so far.

“What it [her body] needed, where God was and where God wasn’t; I felt in my bones how destabilizing it is to leave home and start a new life the way I did,” she wrote.

As per E News, the Ribs singer informed her followers via the same note that she had quit taking the medication she had been using for the past ten years. Lorde also said the choice was made due to continuing health problems that have troubled her this year.

"My body is really inflamed, it's trying to tell me something and I'm trying to support it but nothing seems to help and I get frustrated," the 26-year-old shared. "My gut isn't working properly, my skin is worse than ever, I've gotten sick half a dozen times."

However, the illness behind her medication hasn't been revealed yet. Furthermore, despite the anguish she claimed to be feeling, she said that she would look back on this year with love and a little bit of amazement because it was the year that solidified everything for her and helped her move on with her life.

The singer-songwriter has released three studio albums, eleven singles, four extended plays, and nine music videos. Melodrama, her second studio album, debuted at the top of the US Billboard 200 and won numerous awards.

While releasing her uplifting, sun-kissed new single, Solar Power, Lorde made her long-anticipated comeback. This one saw her experimenting with psychedelic and indie folk genres.

She chose an aristocratic-sounding stage name and is well-known for her experimental musical tastes and reflective songwriting. Pure Heroine, her first studio album, was released in 2013 to both critical and commercial acclaim. The next year, Lorde produced many songs, including the single Yellow Flicker Beat, for the soundtrack of the 2014 movie The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1.