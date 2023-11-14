"I have a bad feeling about this one" - Fans express concern as Warner Music announces AI-generated Edith Piaf film

Warner Music has taken a step in the scarier direction with the announcement of Edith, an Edith Piaf biopic, which will recreate the iconic singer's image and voice using Artificial Intelligence (AI). This comes at a time when the use of AI is one of the most hotly debated topics in Hollywood after the SAG-AFTRA strike took it as one of the major issues.

According to Warner Music:

"Animation will provide a modern take on her story, while the inclusion of archival footage, stage and TV performances, personal footage, and TV interviews will provide audiences with an authentic look at the significant moments of Piaf’s life."

AI is reportedly already training itself with Piaf's archival videos and voice samples, preparing an authentic replication.

This has probed fans across the world to come forward and express their fear about AI, something that was a source of a lot of debate during the entirety of the SAG-AFTRA strike, with the strike concluding with assurances that the system will not replace human effort.

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming Piaf biopic (Image via X)

But if films like Edith become a norm, it will bring back the same problems that started the strike in the first place.

Edith Piaf biopic brings back AI fear in fans

DF's post about the upcoming Piaf biopic (Image via X)

AI was long bashed by the artist community for trying to replicate the hard work done by real artists. This also led to one of the main agendas of the biggest strike in decades. However, Warner Music seems to be still endorsing the very thing that fans and actors initially feared.

Catherine Glavas and Christie Laume, who are the executors of Edith Piaf’s estate also spoke about the AI technology with enthusiasm, saying:

"It’s been a special and touching experience to be able to hear Edith’s voice once again — the technology has made it feel like we were back in the room with her. The animation is beautiful and through this film we’ll be able to show the real side of Edith Piaf— her joyful personality, her humor and her unwavering spirit."

Fans still had their reservations about the use of AI and expressed the same on social media platforms.

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming Piaf biopic (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming Piaf biopic (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming Piaf biopic (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming Piaf biopic (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming Piaf biopic (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming Piaf biopic (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming Piaf biopic (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming Piaf biopic (Image via X)

According to the company, a proof of concept has already been created, and now Warner Music is partnering with both Piaf's estate and Seriously Happy production to make a feature-length film.

More details about Edith will be available soon.