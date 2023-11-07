"Rather put a robot in charge than hire an actual woman": World's first AI Robot CEO Mika sparks wild reactions online

Dictador, a spirit brand based in Colombia’s Cartagena, has gone viral for appointing the world’s first AI Chief Executive Director, Mika, who is manifested as a robot. Mika is said to be supervising the company’s Arthouse Spirits DAO project. This robot was designed as a research project between Dictador and Hanson Robotics — the company that also created Sophia, the popular humanoid robot.

These two companies teamed up to create Mika to assist Dictador’s operations to make well-calculated decisions and represent the brand’s values. The rum company also released a video of the robot CEO explaining their abilities:

“Swiftly and accurately make data-driven [decisions] with advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms.”

Earlier in 2023, when Dictador first announced Mika as the first robot CEO run by artificial intelligence in the world, the robot told Reuters in an interview that she does not get any weekends off as she is on 24/7 and is ready to make administrative decisions by working some of her "AI magic." However, Lauren Simonetti, a Fox Business reporter, recently interviewed the CEO over a video call to find out a "significant delay" in her response.

A video of Mika speaking about Dictador's goals as a company was posted by Pubity on Instagram, prompting wild reactions from netizens. One user mocked the company for putting a robot in charge instead of hiring an actual woman.

Internet reacts to Dictador hiring the world's first ever robot CEO run by artificial intelligence. (Image via Instagram/Pubity)

Netizens criticize Dictador for hiring an AI as a CEO, and not an actual human

Several people noted a legitimate concern over Dictador introducing an artificial intelligence-run CEO, i.e., AI taking over the world and leading to eventual unemployment of actual human beings. Some criticized the company for not hiring a real woman as the Chief Executive Director, while a few others wondered the purpose behind this venture.

Hanson Robotics' CEO on humanizing Mika

Pertaining to Mika’s creation, David Hanson, the CEO of Hanson Robotics told Fox News that the humanization of the robot was the most essential factor in their vision. He explained:

“I feel very strongly that we need to teach A.I. to care about people for A.I. to be really safe, to be really, really good. I think humanizing that is a very important direction.”

When Lauren Simonetti asked some New Yorkers on the streets about their take on the robot CEO, one person said that they would treat Mika with compassion. At the same time, another individual stated that robots are only machines, so they don’t need any respect. Apart from the different opinions, many people agree that artificial intelligence has the potential to continue taking jobs from humans.