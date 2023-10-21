"Cue the Terminator memes": Amazon warehouse robots video goes viral, sparks wild reactions online

Amazon has left the world shocked as the company has launched humanoid robots that walk backward, forward, and sideways. They can also pick up packages, move them, and even take custom orders. As several videos of the warehouse in the US go viral, many have been left in shock to see the robot perform like a human.

Expand Tweet

Amazon stated that the move was to “free employees up to better deliver for the customers.” The company also stated that the new robot, named Digit, has arms and legs and can move just like humans. Amazon claimed that the company had been working on these human-like robots for years.

As the video went viral and was posted by several internet users on various social media platforms, it received hilarious responses as one social media user commented and said:

Social media users share wild reactions as the company unveils Digit, the new robot for the US warehouses. (Image via Twitter)

Amazon made the announcement of fully automating a few of its warehouses, and tension also started erupting amongst the employees, as many feared that they would end up losing their jobs. However, Amazon has made it clear that none of the employees would lose jobs due to the robots. The company stated how robots will help “create many jobs.”

“Robotics systems had in fact helped create hundreds of thousands of new jobs within its operations. This includes 700 categories of new job types, in skilled roles, which didn't exist within the company beforehand,” the company stated.

Expand Tweet

Digit, the Amazon robot was developed by a start-up based in Oregon. The robot is approximately 6 feet and weighs about 65 kg.

Social media users share hilarious responses as Amazon unveils its 6 feet tall robots

As the video of the robots was shared by a Twitter handle, @EndWokeness, here is how the netizens reacted:

Social media users share wild reactions as the company unveils Digit, the new robot for the US warehouses. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users share wild reactions as the company unveils Digit, the new robot for the US warehouses. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users share wild reactions as the company unveils Digit, the new robot for the US warehouses. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users share wild reactions as the company unveils Digit, the new robot for the US warehouses. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users share wild reactions as the company unveils Digit, the new robot for the US warehouses. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users share wild reactions as the company unveils Digit, the new robot for the US warehouses. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users share wild reactions as the company unveils Digit, the new robot for the US warehouses. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users share wild reactions as the company unveils Digit, the new robot for the US warehouses. (Image via Twitter)

With the hilarious responses and wild reactions, a few netizens have also appreciated Amazon for being innovative, as they loved the idea of having robots around to automate the whole process.