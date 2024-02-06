"I don't believe in war": Joy Reid clarifies her on-air slip-up after apparent criticism of Biden's foreign policy

On Monday, Joy Reid, the host of MSNBC, addressed an on-air slip-up from last week. As per The Hill, this came after she seemingly criticized President Biden's stance on foreign policy. During her segment, she was heard saying, "starting another f*cking war" as she played clips from Biden's speech in South Carolina.

She then appeared on ABC's The View on February 5 and when co-host Sarah Haines asked Reid if the hot mic remark was criticizing Biden, Reid responded:

“I’m a Red Letter Christian. I don’t believe in war, whether it’s the Governor in Texas literally trying to start another Civil War over an issue that his party could solve tomorrow – there’s literally a bill that they could pass and do the border issue – or whether it’s in the Middle East.”

Joy Reid apologizes and clarifies on-air slip-up after seemingly criticizing Biden and his foreign policies

On Monday, January 29, Joy Reid was reportedly caught swearing while seemingly criticizing Joe Biden while speaking on a hot mic.

According to Deadline, as a part of her show The ReidOut, she presented a clip from President Joe Biden's speech, in which he called for congressional passage of a border bill despite efforts made by former President Donald Trump to thwart the agreement. In the video, Biden further stated that should that bill become law today, he would immediately close the border.

Joy Reid then said:

"Case in point: fixing what they say is a crisis at the border, with congressional negotiators continuing work on a bipartisan deal to tie border policy changes to funding for Ukraine. Over the weekend, President Biden said he's ready to take action if Congress is serious about solving the border issue.”

As per Deadline, she was then reportedly heard saying:

"Starting another f*cking war.”

Joy shed light on the incident as she appeared on The View on Monday, February 5, and called herself a "Red Letter Christian."

"I was deeply against the Iraq War. I’m an anti-war person. And so I don’t want to say that there’s any side specifically to blame here, but I think for most Americans we’re war-weary. I think we’re all weary of conflict, and we would like to see us progress economically, socially, and try to bring us back from the brink of racial hatred. Let’s not do war at all," she said.

Joy Reid also expressed her regret to the audience at the end of her segment last week after her remark went live on air.

“I was chatting during a clip that was playing, and you know, we try to keep this show very PG-13," she said.

She then apologized to those who heard her "behind-the-scenes chatter."