"I am broken": Tina Malone pays tribute to late husband Paul by sharing details about his last few hours 

Tina Malone wrote about the last moments she spent with her husband Paul Chase before his death, a month ago, in a recent post on X dated April 10. The actress previously shared that her husband passed away on March 13.

Malone married Paul Chase in 2010 but the couple got separated in 2019. However, they reconciled in February 2020. They have a nine-year-old daughter, Flame.

The actress recently took to X to share that she's "broken" and "bereft" while recalling how her husband made "scrambled eggs" for her daughter Flame hours before his death. As per Malone, Paul died 10 hours after cooking for them. She wrote:

Malone's followers were quick to respond to her post, sending her best wishes and condolences. The cause of Paul Chase's death has not been revealed.

Tina Malone responds to her husband Paul's death

On March 13 this year, Tina Malone shared the tragic news of her husband Paul Chase's sudden death on X. Over the next few weeks, the actress thanked her fans and followers on X for their best wishes.

In a post dated March 17, she said she was "overwhelmed" by the cards, flowers, and messages she received after sharing the tragic news. She said the "kindness" she received on X "deeply touched" her.

"I am totally overwhelmed at the cards, flowers, messages, calls, txts, emails I have received from friends, family, colleagues, Paul’s army brothers. It’s a great comfort for us, I will reply to everyone soon as I am able to,the support and kindness on here to has deeply touched me too xx."

Two days after Paul's funeral, on April 7, Tina Malone shared that she was "truly moved by the support" from her family and friends. She elaborated that words cannot describe how she felt and they are "utterly heartbroken."

"I am truly moved by the support, outpouring of grief and respect from my incredible friends and family and the first battalion 22nd regiment of the cheshires, for my husband Paul’s funeral two days ago, no words for how I feel and our girl flame, we are utterly heartbroken xx."

On April 10, Tina Malone described the last moments she spent with her husband on her X account. As per her post, hours before Paul passed away, he cooked for their daughter, Flame. He also kissed Malone and said, "see you later."

However, he tragically passed away 10 hours later. The exact time of Paul's death has not been revealed.

Tina Malone married Paul Chase in 2010 but separated briefly in 2019

Tina Malone and Paul Chase reportedly began dating in 2008 and married in 2010. Their marriage was documented as a part of a reality show, Celebrity Four Weddings.

The couple had an age gap of 19 years. At the time of marriage, Malone was 47 while Chase was 28. The couple welcomed their only daughter, Flame, in 2013. In 2017, Malone and Chase renewed their vows.

In 2019, Malone and Chase announced their separation, with the soap opera actress reportedly asking for a divorce. She took to social media to announce their split. She wrote:

“With great sadness i wrote this myself and paul have split up after 11 yrs together!”

In February 2020, Tina Malone reconciled with Paul once again. As per Malone, their "love never went away" during their period of divorce.