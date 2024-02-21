"I’ll miss you my darling": Chizzy Akudolu shares goofy video with Robin Windsor in tribute to Strictly Come Dancing star after his death

Robin Windsor, a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, died at the age of 44. He was found dead in a London hotel room on Tuesday, February 20. The cause of his death is unknown.

Windsor's death has led his former colleagues from Strictly Come Dancing and other industry professionals to share their tributes and memories about him. He appeared on the BBC show from 2010 to 2013.

Actress Chizzy Akudolu shared a fun video with Robin Windsor after his death. She shared the video on X, calling the moment "spontaneous" and saying they stayed still to get the "perfect picture."

"I know death is inevitable but does it always have to suck??!! I’ll miss you my darling Robin Windsor. Love you always. You were so fit!"

Chizzy Akudolu shares a goofy video of Robin Windsor and her

On Tuesday, Chizzy Akudolu shared a video of Windsor and her on X, where Windsor is hugging the actress. Akudolu described them as a "pair of posers" and that it was spontaneous. However, they held on to get a "perfect picture."

Akudolu said she will miss Windsor, whom she called "my darling" in her post. She participated in the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing and was the first contestant to be eliminated from the BBC show.

Akudolu did not mention when and where the video was taken. In the video, Akudolu is wearing a pink outfit, while Windsor is sporting a black t-shirt. Windsor picks up the actress as they smile at the camera for a picture.

The actress mentioned in her tribute that "death is inevitable" but wondered if it always had to "suck." She mentioned that Windsor was "so fit" and that she would always love him.

Tributes pour in for Robin Windsor from industry professionals following the news of his death

Susanna Reid, the presenter of Good Morning Britain, became emotional while announcing Robin Windsor's death on Tuesday. She said:

"He was a remarkable dancer, incredibly strong, so creative, he was just so enthusiastic about dancing," she said. "I just adored him, he was the most incredible personality, there was something very special about him."

The head judge of Strictly, Shirley Ballas, also spoke about his death and said:

"I'm very saddened to hear the devastating news about this beautiful human being this morning. Robin Windsor… kind, gracious, gentle and extremely hard working. A wonderful dancer, true gentleman, good soul and so very young."

Actress Lisa Riley shared a post on X in Windsor's memory. She was paired with him in 2012.

Here's how other industry professionals responded to the news of his death:

Windsor also participated in the Reid on a Children in Need special segment of Strictly. His former co-star, Allison Hammond, spoke about him in a segment in The Morning:

"I'm completely heartbroken. He was one of the nicest people to work with and so much fun to be around. "I had the pleasure of dancing with him for the Strictly Christmas special and they were such special times. My thoughts are with his family and friends."

In the 2015 Christmas special, Windsor was paired opposite Allison Hammond, the host of the Great British Bake Off.

The co-host of Strictly Come Dancing, Claudia Winkleman, described the news of his death as "heartbreaking." Presenter Tess Daly said that he was "gone too soon" and called his death "terribly sad news."

