"So last week didn't exactly go to plan!:" Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden reveals she was rushed to hospital amid cancer battle

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Amy Dowden has disclosed that she was rushed to the hospital last week amid her ongoing battle with breast cancer.

Speaking to Hello Magazine, she shared that in April 2023, she felt a hard lump on her right breast while showering. She promptly consulted her General Physician, leading to a diagnosis of breast cancer in May 2023.

On Monday, February 19, 2024, Amy Dowden took to Instagram to update her fans on her health. She expressed gratitude to the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK and her family for their continuous support during this challenging time. She wrote,

"So last week didn't exactly go to the plan! Feeling much better now and still taking it easy. But can't thank the NHS and the care I receive on respiratory unit enough!"

Amy Dowden, a 33-year-old Welsh dancer, hails from Caerphilly, Wales. She is a professional ballroom and Latin American dancer, popularly known for her appearances on the BBC One television show Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden hospitalized amid breast cancer concerns

Amy thanked NHS and staff for the treatment and care (Image via Instagram/@amy_dowden)

Dowden revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in May 2023, following a prior diagnosis of Crohn's disease in 2019, as reported by the BBC.

Amy fell ill and was rushed to the hospital, where she was treated for a week. On Monday, February 19, 2024, she took to Instagram to thank the NHS, her husband, and a fundraiser. As reported by The Mirror, she wrote,

"Also to my family and Ben, of course. Always dropping everything and spending endless hours next to my bed whilst I mainly slept. Feeling much better and thanks for the many messages after going quiet! Off to the oncology unit today for my monthly injection (missed it last week with being poorly). How is everyone? The sun is shining, and I certainly can't wait for spring."

Amy Dowden shared health updates amid cancer (Image via Instagram/@amy_dowden)

In another Instagram story, Amy Dowden shared a picture with two little girls from the Poppy Scarlett Fundraiser and thanked them for the help. She wrote,

"Big thank you to these girlies who yesterday raised money for breast cancer! So gutted I couldn't be there as planned! Proud of you superstars! Over £1,600 raised!"

Amy thanked Poppy Scarlett Fundraiser on her Instagram Story (Image via Instagram/@amy_dowden)

The star of Strictly Come Dancing, Amy Dowden, told Hello Magazine that in April 2023, when she was in the Maldives for her honeymoon with Ben, just a day before it, she felt a lump on her right breast. She said,

"I was in the shower and I felt this hard lump in my right breast. I was in shock; I checked again."

During her honeymoon, she realized that the lump had grown. Amy went to her GP for a check and was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, as reported by The Mirror. She said,

"You just don't ever think it's going to happen to you. I hadn't thought it was possible to get breast cancer at my age. My mum had breast cancer in her fifties."

As per the publication, Amy underwent a mastectomy in May 2023, during which surgeons removed three tumors, cancer specks, and lymph nodes from her right breast. In August 2023, she underwent chemotherapy treatment that led to life-threatening complications.

After overcoming these challenges, she recovered. In September 2023, she shaved her head. Then, in November 2023, she shared that she was proud of herself as she shared a health update after ringing the chemotherapy bell, as per The Mirror.