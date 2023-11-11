Did Taylor Swift donate a platinum record for Patrick Mahomes’ fundraiser? Everything we know about $615,000 event

Taylor Swift did not attend Patrick Mahomes' fundraising auction on Thursday. Her backing was still very much felt, though.

A framed platinum record and an original autograph from the superstar pop artist were sold to a lucky bidder, according to a post made on Instagram by the auction's organizing team, Optimal Fundraising Group. It's unclear who left with the item or how much it sold for.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes initiated an annual fundraising event in 2019 to support underprivileged children's lives. On Thursday, in Kansas City, the NFL MVP winner from last season and his spouse, Brittany Mahomes, held the third of these events.

This season, Taylor Swift has become well-known in the NFL due to stories of her romance with Travis Kelce, the tight end for Kansas City. However, the 12-time Grammy Award winner did not attend Mahomes' charity gala since that was the day she began her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Kelce received plaudits during the fundraising event for reaching a significant career landmark recently, becoming the Chiefs' all-time top receiver during the team's Week 9 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Germany.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes donated $615,000 in grants to 19 charitable organizations through the event.

Travis Kelce is spending the Chiefs' bye week with Taylor Swift in Argentina

Travis Kelce was in Kansas City on Thursday, supporting his teammate Patrick Mahomes, rather than attending Taylor Swift's first Eras Tour show in Argentina.

But on Friday, the tight end was in Buenos Aires to cheer on Swift as she began the international phase of her Eras Tour.

Swift's trip to Argentina and Kelce's free week happen to fall on the same week that the Kansas City Chiefs are on a bye.

Earlier in the week, on his "New Heights" podcast with his older brother Jason Kelce, Kelce had alluded to the idea of taking the tour before he was photographed landing in Argentina.

On Saturday, Swift's Eras Tour in Buenos Aires ends at Estadio River Plate. But she will continue delivering concerts in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Nov. 17, 18 and 19 before wrapping up her South American tour in Sao Paulo on Nov. 24, 25 and 26.

When do Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs play next?

This week, the Kansas City Chiefs had a bye week following their thrilling 21-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, during Week 9. The Chiefs remain the favorites to win the AFC and are 7-2 on the season.

On Nov. 20, the Chiefs will take the field again, this time against the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, which the Chiefs won 37-34 back in February. However, with Taylor Swift performing in South America, she won't be in attendance at the Arrowhead Stadium.