SPOTTED: Travis Kelce lands in Argentina for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Chiefs bye week

Travis Kelce might just be at Taylor Swift's concert in Argentina after all. With Swift attending the Kansas City Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium and MetLife this season, fans have grown increasingly excited about Kelce being at an Eras Tour show.

Furthermore, the Chiefs also have their bye week while Swift performs in Argentina.

According to recent paparazzi photos shared online Friday, Travis Kelce has arrived in Buenos Aires for Swift's concert. The photos were posted in what is now a deleted post by Pop base. They gave the credit of the photos to the Daily Mail.

Earlier, however, Travis Kelce's attendance at Patrick Mahomes' charity gala on Thursday had people doubtful of his appearance in Buenos Aires. Of course, a few fans remained hopeful of Kelce's attendance at Swift's show.

With three performances in the city until Nov. 11 alongside Sabrina Carpenter, Swift will fly to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil next.

Considering Kelce and Swift's packed schedule for the next few months, it might also be difficult for the two to meet if not for a bye week or break in Swift's Eras Tour schedule.

When will Travis Kelce’s Chiefs play next?

After the Week 11 bye, the Chiefs will be in action on Monday Night Football in what is expected to be the week's highlight. Next week, Kansas City will take on the Philadelphia Eagles, marking the first time the two teams will meet since the Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl 38-35. The game will be held at Arrowhead Stadium.

It remains to be seen if Swift will attend this marquee showdown, though it could be a tall order for the 12-time Grammy winner. As part of her international tour, she will be in Brazil that weekend, with one show in Rio De Janeiro on Nov. 19 and another in Sao Paulo on Nov. 24. Swift then has consecutive concerts in the city on the 25th and 26th as part of the last leg of her tour for the year.

She will resume touring in the new year in February when she flies to Tokyo.