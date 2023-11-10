Eli Manning sets record straight on Travis Kelce reportedly trying to attend Taylor Swift’s tour during Chiefs’ bye week

Eli Manning might be in the dark about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's plans for the coming weekend, when the Kansas City Chiefs are on a bye, but the quarterback has no problem with the tight end should he decide to travel abroad. "The Eras Tour" performer is taking her presentation to South America in Argentina and there have been rumors that the Chiefs player will join her there in his off week.

As reported by 'People', the former New York Giants quarterback had no issues with the whole situation. Eli Manning highlighted what he believes the bye week is for, saying:

"I think the bye week is a great time to get away from football and I think that's the idea. It is the time to rest the body, rest the mind a little bit, recharge yourself to get ready for that second half of the season."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He then added that if Travis Kelce wants to spend that by going to Taylor Swift's concert to both support and attend, it makes perfect sense to him. The retired quarterback continued,

"I think for him to travel, there's nothing wrong with traveling, going somewhere. Hey, if he wants to go and support his girlfriend and see her play a concert, I've got no problem with that."

Expand Tweet

Why did Eli Manning have to weigh in on Travis Kelce reportedly going to support Taylor Swift?

The hottest ticket in the NFL is currently Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's reported romance. Therefore, it was not suprising that Eli Manning might have been asked about that.

But the wider criticism has come from some other quarters, given the Chiefs have their bye week post coming back from Germany after playing and winning against the Miami Dolphins. This week was supposed to be a recovery opportunity from all the travel and jet lag. But since Taylor Swift is in Germany for "The Eras Tour", for Travis Kelce to join her there would mean traveling again.

Expand Tweet

This is of particular concern to some since they face the Philadelphia Eagles next, who themselves are coming off a bye week. It must be noted that there is no confirmation yet that he is going to join her there. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, as long as he performs when he returns to the field, there should be no criticism of his personal choices.

Eli Manning certainly seems to be of that opinion too and we shall know more about whether that was the case when the last year's Super Bowl finalists meet again.