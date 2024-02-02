What happened to Paul Lawrence? 16-year-old arrested for murder after grandfather found dead in West Sussex

Paul Lawrence, 51, was found dead on Sunday, January 28, at 6 am GMT on Gladonian Road, Sussex.

A 16-year-old boy from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of murder on the same day, but has been released on bail under strict conditions, as confirmed by the Sussex Police. The teenager is supposed to be under a curfew until March 14.

Sussex Police informed that they have found no evidence of the use of a weapon. Inspector Duncan Elliott of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said that they are treating this as an "isolated incident." He also urged anyone with any CCTV or mobile footage to contact them.

"We are treating this as an isolated incident and we have no information at this time to suggest a weapon was involved. We are still appealing to anyone with any information to please come forward, especially if you have any mobile, CCTV or dash cam footage which may have captured anything."

Sussex Police further confirmed that Paul Lawrence's death is in "active investigation" and their staff are working tirelessly to get to the bottom of the crime. The team is carrying out a forensic analysis of the scene, house-to-house inquiries, and taking witness statements.

“This is an active investigation and our officers are working tirelessly to establish exactly what happened that morning. This has included forensic analysis of the scene, house-to-house enquiries, taking witness statements, and securing information and intelligence.''

The police also requested the public to refrain from speculating about the incident on social media until concrete information is available.

Paul Lawrence's family members paid their tributes to the 'gentle soul' grandad

As per Paul Lawrence's family, he was a 'gentle soul' who was 'loved by all'. According to Paul's daughters, Louise and Josephine, he was a 'family man' who devoted his life to his children and grandchildren. He was proud of their achievements.

“Paul was a true representation of what every man should be or should aspire to be. Kind, generous, and always laughing or smiling with the most reassuring smiley eyes. Our Dad was our hero, our strength, our everything. Not only has he lost out on special memories watching his grandchildren grow up; they have also had the best grandad in the world taken from them."

John and Shelley, Paul's siblings, also paid their tributes to him. They said that their "hearts are totally ripped apart". They described Paul Lawrence as "the kindest man that would help anyone".

Paul Lawrence's stepdaughter, Chloe, spoke about him as well.

“I could go on for days about why Paul was such a special and endearing person, but his number one quality for me has to, and always will be, his ability to love me as his own. It takes a great man to be a dad, but it takes an even greater man to be a step-dad,” she said.

Paul Lawrence is also survived by his mother, Marie, who described Paul as a "lovely son" and that she cannot "visualize her world without him."