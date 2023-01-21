“I can’t wait”: BTS’ J-hope’s fans react to the rapper’s new solo documentary J-hope in the Box

On January 20, Disney+ announced they will be releasing a new documentary, J-hope in the Box featuring BTS’ J-hope.

He is the first member of BTS to have his own solo documentary movie released on an international platform.

Evidently, it is also an interesting tribute to his debut solo album Jack in the Box, which released globally on July 15. It included 10 unique and interesting tracks like the title track Arson and the pre-release track MORE amongst other songs.

BTS’ J-hope’s debut solo documentary, J-hope In The Box will be released simultaneously on Weverse and Disney+ on February 17 at 5 pm KST. Notably, it is a day before the rapper’s 29th birthday on February 18.

“I can’t wait,” an ARMY wrote on social media in anticipation of his new solo documentary.

kimi/ STEAM VIBE!!! @YOURGIRlkimi and I love the fact that the poster shows a photo of hobi’s legendary entrance from lollapalooza @DisneyPlus I can’t waitand I love the fact that the poster shows a photo of hobi’s legendary entrance from lollapalooza @DisneyPlus I can’t wait 😆 and I love the fact that the poster shows a photo of hobi’s legendary entrance from lollapalooza https://t.co/rSItbVXi0d

BTS’ J-hope’s fans react to the announcement of his new documentary film J-hope in the Box

Disney+ @DisneyPlus



j-hope IN THE BOX, a documentary special, is streaming February 17 on He’s your hope. You’re his hope. He is… #jhope . 🫰j-hope IN THE BOX, a documentary special, is streaming February 17 on #DisneyPlus He’s your hope. You’re his hope. He is… #jhope. 🫰j-hope IN THE BOX, a documentary special, is streaming February 17 on #DisneyPlus. https://t.co/2CiavlrY7A

BTS’ J-hope’s fans took to social media to react to the announcement of his new documentary film J-hope in the Box.

Gian⁷🍊 @giantherockstar



#JackInTheBox #jhopeInTheBox THIS IS GOING TO BE SO AMAZING I LOVE ANY DOCUS SPECIALLY FEATURING OUR MEN! We’ll all the nitty gritty behind the scenes of Hobipallooza tooo!!! 🫶🫶🫶 THIS IS GOING TO BE SO AMAZING I LOVE ANY DOCUS SPECIALLY FEATURING OUR MEN! We’ll all the nitty gritty behind the scenes of Hobipallooza tooo!!! 🫶🫶🫶#JackInTheBox #jhopeInTheBox https://t.co/Yt8BO7RaLt

In a video message, BTS’ J-Hope revealed that this documentary film will tell the audience stories from the making of his solo album Jack in the Box that he has never shared before.

The Arson singer will show never seen before footage from his journey of producing his first official solo album. He will also share some exclusive footage and tidbits from the star-studded listening party Jack in the Box featuring - Cha Eun-woo, Jessi, BIGBANG’s Taeyang, Uhm Jung-hwa, HyunA, DAWN, Woo Won-jae, Tiger JK, Yoon Mirae, BIBI, Sunmi, Kim Young-kwang, and Zico.

J-hope In The Box will also showcase the behind-the-scenes of his preparation for the iconic music festival Lollapalooza as the first Korean artist to headline the U.S.-based music festival. Fans can pre-order the documentary film via Weverse beginning on February 10.

Besides that, in November, BTS announced their docu-series BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, a wholesome film tracing their journey from being newcomers in 2013 to K-pop juggernauts in 2023.

BTS will share never-heard-before stories from their journey. They will also give fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the second chapter of their careers post their military conscription.

The docu-series will be available sometime in 2023 and more details regarding the same are awaited. BTS members are currently busy with their solo endeavors, with the group’s oldest member Jin serving in the military.

BTS’ J-hope attends Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show

BTS’ J-hope has been chosen as the brand ambassador for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton. He recently attended the Louis Vuitton 2023 F/W Fashion Show during this year’s Paris Fashion Week.

Dressed in a printed shirt, matching jacket, and trousers, he oozed charisma in his first-ever fashion show.

French ARMYs gathered outside the venue to get a glimpse of BTS’ J-hope at the Paris Fashion Show. The talented rapper has donated his Jack in the Box ensemble to the annual MusiCares Charity Relief Auction. The starting bid for the auction is $1,000 USD and is estimated to go up to $4,000-6,000 USD.

The auction closes on February 5 at 11 am PT (February 6 at 4 am KST).

The Arson singer is currently attending the DIOR show in Paris alongside his bandmate Jimin, who has been chosen as the first Asian ambassador for the brand.

Poll : 0 votes