“I was completely horrified”: Meghan King opens up about her reaction to first nose job

American television personality Meghan King opened up about her plastic surgery and her initial reaction to it.

The 38-year-old star revealed on her Instagram handle that she underwent nose surgery, however, when the bandages were removed for the first time, the results were not what she expected.

She said:

"You can see why I was completely horrified."

On September 30, Megan King informed her fans via Instagram stories about her nose and breast enhancement surgeries. She posted a video from her doctor's appointment, where she was seen getting her bandages removed, seven days after her rhinoplasty.

When Meghan King arrived at the plastic surgeon's office, she said:

"I can see my nose, the tip of it, so I'm so excited."

Despite only talking about her nose surgery, her plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael Niccole, also appeared in the clip and revealed that she had also undergone breast enhancement surgery.

He mentioned:

"We did breasts... We didn't do anything to her toes, but we did do her nose."

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star was instructed to remove her stitches gently and not touch her nose.

She told her followers:

"He was always explaining things really well. It was helpful and awesome to understand the surgery and the results."

The clip also showed the television personality removing her shirt and checking out the results of her breast enhancement surgery.

Meghan King's plastic surgeon revealed that the procedure would give her a more enhanced cleavage, which she seemed happy about.

Meghan King was worried that the treatment had gone wrong

In separate clips, Meghan revealed that she was initially shocked by the results of her procedure after the bandages were removed from her nose.

She said:

"When he took off that bandage, my nose was wider than it was originally ... I had a basal vagal response. If you don't know what that is, look it up."

Meghan appeared to have had a shock after witnessing the swelling of her nose. She was worried that the treatment had gone wrong, despite the fact that her results were stunning weeks later once the swelling had subsided. Regarding the swelling, she said that she was "completely horrified" to see the results.

Meghan King posted a picture as proof to suggest that the swelling went down sometime later.

She mentioned:

"I'm still completely blown away in the difference by the swelling in my nose after just a few hours."

King also posted a then-and-now collage comparing a picture of her nose a week after undergoing the procedure to an image from roughly a month later.

King concluded by saying that her original nose resembled Squidward from Nickelodeon's cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants.

Image via Meghan King's Instagram story.

News of her surgeries came to light after she split from President Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owens in December 2021.

She had previously tied the knot with Jim Edmonds, whom she was with from 2014 to 2019. Their divorce was finalized in May 2021. Together, they share three kids, a daughter named Aspen (5) and sons Hart and Hayes (4).

