Television star Meghan King filed temporary restraining order in June against ex-husband and former MLB All-Star Jim Edmonds over verbal abuse

Former MLB star Jim Edmonds and his ex-wife Meghan King parted ways in October 2019 after King accused Edmonds of cheating with their children's nanny, Carly Wilson. Their divorce was settled in May 2021.

Four years after their separation, the relationship between the two continues to worsen.

In a recent turn of events, King faced alleged verbal abuse from her ex-husband. As a result, she requested a temporary restraining order against him in June. Edmonds and King interact and co-parent via the Our Family Wizard app in accordance with court instructions. When Edmonds allegedly verbally abused King via the app, Meghan took a stringent step.

The conflict between Edwards and King, who have a daughter named Aspen and twin boys named Hart and Hayes, reportedly revolved around co-parenting concerns.

Jim Edmonds was chosen by the California Angels, who are now known as the Los Angeles Angels, in the 1988 MLB draft. He played with the California / Anaheim Angels (1993–1999), St. Louis Cardinals (2000–2007), San Diego Padres (2008), Chicago Cubs (2008), Milwaukee Brewers (2010), and Cincinnati Reds (2010) throughout his MLB career. Jim Edmonds was a powerful hitter who was also renowned for his defense.

Jim Edmonds' representatives have broken their silence on the restraining order ruckus

Steve Honig, Edmonds' representative, has chosen to speak up about the restraining order filed by Meghan King.

Per TMZ, Honig called King's filing "baseless" and a "mockery of pain."

"This request for an order of protection is completely baseless and furthermore makes an absolute mockery of the pain suffered by the millions of women in this country who are legitimate victims of abuse.”

The decision over the duration of the restraining order will be made public at a hearing on September 19.

