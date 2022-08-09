“I did not sleep with our nanny" - Former MLB star Jim Edmonds filed for divorce with ex-wife Meghan King following allegations of cheating with his nanny

Jim Edmonds, a former MLB player, filed for divorce from his ex-wife, Meghan King, one day after their five-year wedding anniversary.

Jim took this bold step in October 2019 when allegations surfaced that he had had an illicit relationship with their nanny, Carly Wilson. Wilson was given the responsibility to take care of Jim and Meghan's children, Aspen (22 months old at the time), and 12-month-old twins Hart and Hayes.

According to "Page Six," the former baseball star dismissed the allegations of having an affair with Carly and said:

"I did not sleep with our nanny. For someone to accuse me of sleeping with her is not only wrong, it’s disgusting and irresponsible.”

Everything started after a video of the former MLB center fielder attending a hockey game with the nanny surfaced on the internet.

Slamming everybody, Jim said:

"I didn’t take her to an event by myself. Get your facts straight. I was with my best friend and his child."

Jim added:

"Wilson is like a daughter to me and all of this bulls—t will not change that.”

Per "US Weekly," Meghan King, Jim Edmonds' ex-wife, revealed the identity of the nanny without taking into consideration the consequences.

Apparently outraged by Meghan's irresponsible actions, Jim said:

“It’s dangerous, irresponsible and hurtful to all to allow a rumor to be spread to the world because of insecurities. It’s one thing to be accused of something. It’s another thing to be so negligent and so careless, and ruin the lives of innocent young people.”

The Jim Edmonds infidelity issue became so complex that even the nanny decided to break her silence and address the rumors.

Carly Wilson said, "In the past week, allegations have been made about me, which are not based in fact. I have not and never would participate in any action involving infidelity. I consider this a private matter in someone else’s marriage and will not comment on it further. I wish the entire family well."

After all the media frenzy, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Meghan King spoke out about her marriage to Jim Edmonds and everything that went wrong.

Meghan King, ex-wife of MLB star Jim Edmonds spills the beans about the Edmonds-nanny cheating scandal

Meghan King, the ex-wife of MLB star Jim Edmonds

Meghan took to her website, "Broken," to blow the gaff. She alleged that Jim also had sexting affair with a woman during King's second pregnancy.

King wrote, " Anyone who has lived through infidelity knows how difficult it is to overcome and regain a strong marriage. Out of respect for my children and my family, I find it unnecessary to go into all the gritty details.

"What I will say is that, in the wake of the sexting situation, my husband was drinking and partying with much younger women, including several of our babysitters, and I found this gallivanting inappropriate, immature, and downright odd."

Addressing the "Edmonds-nanny" scandal, King wrote:

"When I learned of a particular outing with a babysitter, this time, to a hockey game, that Jim repeatedly lied about, I asked him to include me on all future texts with this sitter but he said, 'No.' Another major red flag.

"To be clear, I don’t know if Jim slept with our babysitter or whether they were just being exceedingly inappropriate by hanging out socially without either of them telling me (and Jim expressly lying to me about it).

"I’ve gone back and forth with my thoughts for a couple days but as I write this, I don’t think he did. But I still don’t understand why he’d lie. And why would she lie?"

Meghan King also added that she was shocked to find out about her divorce from the media.

She writes, "I got a call from a reporter, telling me he had a story and was releasing it. “What?! He’s divorcing me?!” This is the first I had heard of it. Ten minutes later it was all over the world wide web.

Meghan says she regrets the messy situation and feels bad for her kids. However, she says her children keep her going.

King added, "I love my husband and I’m devastated that our marriage is being broken up in the ugliest and messiest way. My three babies who will likely never remember their parents being married.

"I will facilitate healthy, consistent, and ongoing relationships with their father and with his family despite the hurt I feel from them because my children should not reap the karma of my personal situations."

Every marriage faces ups and downs. Nevertheless, it was unfortunate for Jim and Meghan to wash their dirty laundry in public.

