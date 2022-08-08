“I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person" - 4-time MLB All-Star Jim Edmonds' cheating scandal with 'Baseball Madame' left his wife distraught

Former MLB star Jim Edmonds married “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King in 2014. The duo had a tumultuous marriage and filed for divorce following a cheating scandal in 2019 after five years of marriage.

Edmonds denied the accusations of cheating and spoke to "US Weekly" about it in an interview.

“Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person. At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none.”

Meghan King appeared on a recent episode of Caroline Stanbury‘s “Divorced Not Dead” podcast, which aired on July 13. Referring to her relationship with Edmonds as “horrible,” she also explained that it’s dangerous for the kids.

The couple shares daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 4.

“We have a worse relationship than we did when we split up. It’s horrible. It’s so detrimental for the kids and for us as individuals.”

In a blog post on her website titled “Broken,”, Meghan revealed that their issues continued after Jim admitted to a previous cheating scandal with a woman dubbed the “Baseball Madame.”

“It makes me feel safer because it makes me feel like the verbal abuse will be toned down a little bit more. Unfortunately — and shockingly — that’s not always the case, but it does give me a little bit more solace knowing that I have eyes that can be on it.”

The former reality TV star continued by saying that she only speaks to Edmonds, 52, through the app My Family Wizard, which is under judicial surveillance.

Jim Edmonds continues to make headlines

Edmonds and King recently made headlines when King spoke about her ex-husband’s “cringe” wedding invite during an episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast.

“I’m sorry, this is very cringe. I just have to read it. It says, 'Ladies, be inspired by your favorite Bond girl. Gentleman: black tie or a white coat like James Bond.”'

Jim and Meghan split up when Edmonds allegedly admitted to sexting with a woman while Meghan was carrying their twin twins. Additionally, Meghan charged Edmonds with having an improper relationship with the family's former young babysitter, but he refuted the allegations. In 2021, the divorce was legally finalized.

Edmonds is all set to marry Kortnie O’Conner in September. The duo announced their engagement in August 2021.

“We are so blessed to have our family and each other. Kortnie and I would like to wish all of you Happy Holidays.” – Jim Edmonds

Jim shared another series of pictures on his Instagram page.

"If it wasn’t for this girl, I don’t think I would be here right now. She showed up in my life just at the right time. Along came this beautiful woman by chance, who lit up my world and brought me back to life." - Jim Edmonds

Jim Edmonds was a center fielder and has also been a broadcaster for Bally Sports Midwest.

Jim Edmonds at an MLB game

Edmonds played with several MLB teams, including the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs, from 1993 to 2010.

