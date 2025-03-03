"I'd probably be doing the same"— Netizens react to Jeff Goldblum looking at his own red carpet photos at the Oscars

Jeff Goldblum was spotted checking out his photos from the 2025 Oscars red carpet while waiting for the ceremony to start. The Wicked actor walked the red carpet for the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday night, March 2, 2025, with his wife Emilie Livingston.

Ad

Livingston wore a bejeweled metallic gown and Goldblum sported a cream-colored jacket over a patterned floral shirt with an orchid on his lapel and a lilac scarf, paired with black pants.

However, while the couple was seated and waiting for the event to start at the Dolby Theatre, Goldblum whipped out his phone and looked at an Instagram post of one of his red carpet photos.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Snaps of him looking at his 2025 Oscars red carpet photo soon went viral. One netizen didn't fault Jeff Goldblum for it, saying that they would probably do the same.

"Honestly, if I was a celebrity, I think I'd probably be doing the same lol," a Reddit user wrote.

(Image via @Demons_n_Sunshine/Reddit)

More fans shared their sentiments over Jeff Goldblum checking out his 2025 Oscars red carpet picture, calling him "relatable."

Ad

"We love a relatable King. If I was on a red carpet I'd IMMEDIATELY need to see those pictures," a user on Reddit pointed out.

"If I were a baddie like him I'd be doing the same," another Reddit user commented.

"Well, typically after someone takes our picture, we want to see how they turned out. Very relatable," a Reddit user wrote.

Ad

Among other commenters is a Reddit user admiring Goldblum's sense of style and saying that it would make sense for someone like him to check out the looks he created. Meanwhile, another netizen suggested the actor get a privacy screen for his phone.

"He obviously cares a lot about his looks and puts a time and effort into them. So of course he wants to see the payoff for all his work. He has a consistent style and looks good," a Reddit user wrote.

Ad

"LMAO love this. But if I was a celebrity I would definitely buy a privacy screen protector for my phone for this exact reason," another Reddit user commented.

Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston react to him being caught looking at his 2025 Oscars red carpet picture

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the 2025 Oscars, Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston headed to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. There, Entertainment Tonight's Denny Directo caught up with the Wicked actor and shared the now-viral picture of him. Goldblum's first reaction was to say, "Oh my gosh," before taking off his sunglasses to look at the picture on Directo's phone.

Goldblum and Livingston then shared the backstory of the picture, with the latter saying:

"In fact, we got to our seats an hour before, honestly, so we had—what do you do when you try to kiss time?"

Ad

Livingston added that "everybody" does it, while Goldblum asked where the rest of his red carpet photos were.

Jeff Goldblum will reprise his role as Wizard in Wicked in the upcoming part 2 of the movie, Wicked: For Good, which comes out in theaters on November 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback