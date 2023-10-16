“I’d sue the city”: Netizens are furious as a Tesla gets attacked by Chicago mob in an out-of-control street takeover

In what netizens have called a horrifying incident, in Chicago's Lower Wacker Drive, a Tesla was attacked by a mob on Friday, October 13, 2023. The video of the incident has since gone viral, leaving those who have watched it shocked and horrified.

The video shows some young men sitting atop a Tesla while posing with it even as a lot of other teens and young men were gathered on the street. When the driver of the car honked to get the men away from his car, the young men on his car and around it, began banging on the hood of the car.

As the chaos escalated, the mob began pulling on ski masks over their faces and began hitting the car as it tried to move forward. The footage also showed two other cars trying to hit the Tesla as it tried to move ahead.

When netizens saw the video, they were left stunned and began outraging over it. While some said that they could see police officers standing in the frame as the mob worsened, others said that if it happened to them, they would sue the city.

Apart from the violence the young men inflicted on the car, they were also heard yelling that they would destroy the car.

Social media users react to the viral video of Tesla getting attacked in Chicago

When internet users saw the video, they were furious about the mob trying to cause damage the white car in Chicago. They also noted that there was reportedly a police officer who just stood there. Several netizens reacted to the video by calling it absolute lawlessness and pure ruckus. Others reacted to the video by asking why the police officer was just standing there and not doing anything about it.

Another video of the incident has also caught the attention of netizens. This video shows a man in a hoodie jumping over another car to punch the Tesla's side window.

As the white sedan made its way through the lane, the crowd was seen running behind it. The police officer nearby was heard asking a teenager to back it up.

Chicago police shared details about the incident that took place on Friday night

Chicago police shared details about the incident while speaking with The Post.

"A 33-year-old male and female were inside the car at the above location when they were approached by several unknown individuals who began to damage the car while the victims remained inside," the police said.

The statement added that the male victim of the car, who was driving it, attempted to flee with it but ended up "striking a sedan" in the 200 block of N. Lower Columbus Drive.

The area where this incident took place is infamous for such mobs and incidents. Notably, no injuries were reported from the mob trying to attack the car.