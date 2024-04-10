"I have days where it’s not so great": RuPaul’s Drag Race's Q opens up after deactivating X account

In an interview with Billboard, RuPaul's Drag Race's Q opened up about the pressures and dynamics of participating in such a high-stakes competition. The season 16 contestant faced elimination just before the finale, concluding her journey on the show in a dramatic twist.

Following a string of heated exchanges with the show's fan base, Q decided to deactivate her X account in March 2024. Q spoke to Billboard about that decision, saying:

"Honestly? I’m fine. I’m sort of trying to take all of this one day at a time. I have days where it’s not so great, and then other days where it’s truly not bothering me at all. But it definitely has not been nearly as bad since I left X, and deactivated that account. I don’t know, it definitely has … the online part of all of this has definitely shaped a large part of this experience for me."

RuPaul’s Drag Race's Q opens up about her experience in the show

e episode of RuPaul's Drag Race, airing on April 5 on MTV, featured the top four queens of season 16- Nymphia, Plane, Q, and Sapphira- tasked with branding themselves through the creation of faux memoirs. The episode ended with Q's elimination.

MTV RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Premiere (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV)

During her interview with Billboard, Q shared insights into her approach to fashion on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16, highlighting her unique style.

"Well first, thank you. I guess, what I see as fashion and style is definitely a lot more theatrical than what somebody else would see as fashion and style. It definitely comes from my background in the theater, and so sometimes, I really try to lean into that, and try to make my costumes that much more grand and costume-y. And that’s where a lot of my taste level comes from, I think," she said.

When asked about her most memorable runway look, she didn't hesitate to choose her floral outfit.

"Oh, man. Yeah, I really, really liked my floral runway. I think that was my absolute favorite I did all season," she explained.

The topic of Q's public discussion of living with HIV during RuPaul's Drag Race's 11th episode was another significant moment she touched upon.

"Yeah, it felt really good! I did that because, I figured if I could help one person who felt the way that I felt when I was going through my diagnosis, then it would absolutely be worth it. Having people come up to me now, saying that it helped them, really helped me realize that speaking up about that on the show was really worth it."

MTV RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Premiere (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV)

Addressing a memorable reaction from fellow contestant Plane Jane regarding Q's disclosure, she noted that the moment did not feel as significant at the time as it has since become.

"It really didn’t seem like as big of a thing in the moment as it has since become, to be honest. At that point, we had heard a lot more surprising things come out of Plane Jane’s mouth, so that felt like nothing!" Q commented, providing insight into the dynamics among contestants behind the scenes."

Regarding the challenge victories and her perception of being overlooked, Q expressed to Entertainment Weekly in an April 8 interview her thoughts on winning the competition. She said,

"I hold myself to a high standard, and if I’m not meeting that standard, I feel disappointed in myself. Most of the time, that’s a reflection of how I was feeling instead of being upset with anybody else other than myself."

About Q

Q, born Robert Severson in Emporia, Kansas, is a standout contestant from season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race. She's known for her self-made looks and has even designed costumes for other Drag Race contestants.

Q, who resides in Kansas City, Missouri, started her educational journey in pharmacy at the University of Kansas but ultimately graduated with a degree in theatre arts.

During her time on RuPaul's Drag Race, she bravely revealed her HIV-positive status, showcasing her strength and resilience both on and off the stage

The insights from both Billboard and EW interviews provide a multifaceted view of Q's journey, from her creative approach and personal stories to the nuances of competition and contestant dynamics.