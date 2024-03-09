"It was so, so horrible": RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. The World season 2's Gothy Kendoll opens up about ‘tough love’ from RuPaul

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. The World season 2 aired a brand new episode this week. Gothy Kendoll, who was eliminated from season 2 episode 5, which aired on Friday, March 8, 2024, opened up about her time on the drag competition, during which she detailed her journey on the show.

While in conversation with Pink News, the eliminated queen opened up about the famous Snatch Game challenge and how she felt like she was set up to fail by RuPaul. She noted that during the walk-through before the challenge, which was showcased in last week's episode, the drag show host asked her to repeat her Ozzy Osbourne impersonation several times and humorously threatened to "beat her up."

"It was way worse in person. It was so, so horrible. We'd finished the walkthrough and then the producer ran over and said to Ru, 'Oh, what did Gothy want to do for her Snatch Game on season one', and then we started the walk through over again."

The Drag Race contestant stated that she believed that they had a good walkthrough and was annoyed that she had to redo it. Gothy added that while other contestants might thrive off of RuPaul's "tough love," she wasn't one of them.

Gothy Kendoll called filming 'the Snatch Game' during RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. The World the 'worst day' of her life

The latest contestant to be eliminated from RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. The World, Gothy Kendoll, recently spoke to Gay Times about her time on the reality show. During the conversation, the cast member opened up about the walk-through before the Snatch Game challenge and called it the "worst day" of her life.

"This is going to sound dramatic, but it was one of the worst days of my life. It was so horrible! I think some people really thrive from tough love, and I definitely didn't. It was such a horrible...especially when everyone's watching as well. I was like, 'Please... make... this... stop.' So yeah, it set me up to fail, for sure."

The RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. The World season 2 cast member added that another reason she didn't do well was because she got in her own head. While she detailed RuPaul's behavior during the conversation, Gothy noted that it wasn't the television personality's fault.

She added that RuPaul was trying to get her to come out of her comfort zone to "psych" her up, but it backfired.

In another conversation with Hello! Magazine, the season 2 contestant noted that she was upset that she didn't get to show who she was as a drag queen since her journey was short-lived. Gothy stated that there was so much that she could have done on the reality show. However, she didn't think the judges' support was going to help her progress further, as she didn't think her drag was suited for RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. The World.

"I'm really glad that my co-stars enjoy my being there and really appreciate the fact that I can't do these challenges very well."

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. The World season 2 will return next week with a brand new episode.