RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. the World season 2: Who are the 11 drag queens? Meet the cast 

After much anticipation, RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. the World has returned for its second season, which premiered on February 9, 2024, on BBC Three at 9 PM BST. The second season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. the World debuted to great acclaim, while the 16th season of RuPaul's Drag Race US is still airing in January and has incredible performances.

Competitors from the US, Australia, France, the Philippines, Spain, Holland, and of course the UK make up the eleven Queens who have signed up for the competition; fan favorites Tia Kofi and Jonbers Blonde are returning.

The show debuted exclusively on BBC Three and is accessible for on-demand viewing on BBC iPlayer. A free streaming service for some BBC programming, BBC iPlayer incorporates RuPaul's show.

For the first time since Drag Race UK launched in 2019, the season 2 cast will compete for the title of Queen of the Mothertucking World and an undisclosed monetary reward.

Along with returning UK judges Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr, as well as a rotating cast of celebrities and guest judges who will make appearances throughout the season, RuPaul will serve as the show's lead judge once more.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. the World season 2 cast revealed

In a teaser that the show released on YouTube, the queens of season two were shown highlighting the subtleties they will bring this season. Keep reading to learn more about the complete cast list of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. the World.

1) Tia Kofi

32-year-old Tia made her debut in the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

2) Scarlet Envy

Thirty-one-year-old Scarlet has been on season six of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and season eleven of RuPaul's Drag Race.

3) Mayhem Miller

41-year-old Mayhem made appearances on the US version of the show in season 10 and on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars in season 5.

4) Marina Summers

In the first season of Drag Race Philippines, Marina emerged as the runner-up. She is 26 years old right now.

5) La Grande Dame

La Grande, who is 24 years old, is the youngest of the group. She participated in the first season of Drag Race France and finished in second place.

6) Keta Minaj

In Drag Race Holland season 2, Keta, 42, finished in fourth place and returns through this show.

7) Jonbers Blonde

Finishing in third place during season 4 of the UK edition, Jonbers, 33, makes her return through RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. the World.

8) Hannah Conda

Hannah Conda from RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. the World Season 2 (Image via Instagram/@dragraceukbbc)

Hannah, who is 31 years old, finished second in the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under.

9) Gothy Kendoll

Gothy, a 25-year-old, appeared in the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

10) Choriza May

Choriza, 31, made her television debut in season three of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

11) Arantxa Castilla- La Mancha

Arantxa, 25, made her television debut in Drag Race España's inaugural season.

Who won RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. the World season 1?

The winner of the inaugural season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. the World was Blu Hydrangea. Nine international queens who have participated in Drag Race competitions across the globe were included in the first series, which had debuted on February 1, 2022.

Popular queens, such as All Stars 8 champion Jimbo, Thailand judge Pangina Heals, Jujubee, and Mo Heart, competed in one of the most dramatic seasons in recent memory during the inaugural season of UK vs. the World.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. the World season 2 is available for streaming on WOW Presents+.