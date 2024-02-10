How tall is Marina Summers? Meet RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World contestant 

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World contestant Marina Summers is 5'4. The Phillipanean native has made a name for herself in the LGBTQ+ community and is a symbol of glamour, fashion, and self-expression.

Drag Queen Marina Summers has previously opened up about the struggles she faced in performing this form of art. In a December 2022 interview with Teen Vogue, she revealed that along with the support from her mother, Marina's determination and hard work made her who she is today.

“The notion was, when you’re gay if you wanted to dress up as a girl, you wanted to be a girl. But that's not the case for me.”

She further explained how her mother's perspective changed over time:

“It comes from a place of love, in a sense. She didn’t want my siblings to get bullied because of me doing that, so maybe that’s just it. But it digs deeper than that.”

Meet RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World contestant Marina Summers

She has been a drag performer since 2020

Marina Summers has been a drag queen for the past four years. Before her debut in 2020, she used to perform at the Nectar Nightclub in Taguig.

The very same year, Marina started exploring her singing career, she released her first single, I Have Arrived, on limited platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Facebook, and TikTok. Marina sang this original song on Drag Race Philippines‘ first season.

Due to her success and hard work, Marina decided to co-found Drag Playhouse PH, an event planning organization that provides customers with drag entertainment.

She was the Drag Race Philippines season 1 runner-up

The RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World season 2 participant has previously been a part of Drag Race Philippines season 1.

During the finale, Precious Paula Nicole was crowned the winner, and Marina Summers was named the first season's runner-up. Marina proved her abilities and exceptional creativity throughout the season, becoming a fan favorite. Even though she didn't win, her joining RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World attracted fans even more.

Following the cast list announcement on January 13, 2024, for RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World season 2, Marina becomes the first Drag Race Philippines participant to be on the show, she is also the only Asian Drag Queen to be joining the cast alongside host RuPaul.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World contestant loves to sing

In an October 25, 2022, exclusive interview with Spill the Tea, RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World star expressed her love for singing. After releasing three singles, Divine, Ride 4 Me, and I Have Arrived, she plans on continuing her singing career.

"Music has always been a huge part of my life, whether it be singing or dancing. This year, I was lucky enough to be one of the first local drag queens to be signed under a record label, so there are a lot of plans coming up in the coming days."

She further explained that music has been an outlet for her.

"What I love most about singing and making music is that I get to write and talk about how I feel. Just like drag, it’s my creative vessel to create content, art, and masterpieces."

To see Marina Summers' journey as a drag queen, watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World season 2 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The upcoming episode three will be released on February 23, 2024.

