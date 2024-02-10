How old is Geneva Karr? Meet RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 contestant

Geneva Karr, a 30-year-old Drag Queen and contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 faced elimination after consistently finding herself in the last two spots.

In episode 6 that aired on February 9, the main challenge required each contestant to design dolls based on their drag queen persona. This design branding and storytelling task put everyone's creative skills to the test.

Most participants were able to perform well, but unfortunately, Geneva Karr was seen struggling to conquer the top spot. In the end, a lip-sync battle with fellow contestant, Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige, was ultimately the reason why Geneva was sent home.

After her elimination, in an interview with judge Michelle Visage on the show Whatcha Packin’, Geneva Karr revealed she had the best time at RuPaul's Drag Race, and even though she isn't one of the finalists, Geneva still believes she is a winner. She said:

"I came here with a mentality of 'I'm going to show who I am' and that was it. Whatever I do or not I'm already a winner because I made it on."

Know more about RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 contestant Geneva Karr

Geneva Karr is RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 participant, who is a South Texas native and hails from the town of Brownsville. During Meet the Queens interview on 7 February 2024, Geneva explained that she was born in Tamaulipas, a Mexican state that shares south borders with Texas.

While competing for a grand prize of $200,000 and the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar, Geneva was hopeful that she would become the “first Mexican-born queen to win the crown."

According to her MTV bio, Geneva Karr is introduced as:

"Spanglish-speaking Tex-Mex babe Geneva Karr is happy to be one of several contestants representing Latina culture in Season 16 and out to prove she's more than a big-haired pageant queen."

The Brownville native has been a drag queen for more than a decade, she told the show judge Michelle Visage that her past experiences helped her in shaping who she is today. For Geneva, RuPaul's Drag Race is her "favorite show" and she is extremely grateful that she was a part of it.

"I grew up in the pageant world so I knew what I was getting myself into and I was like you know...'I'm here to get better in my drag and my craft'. So, whatever you all were telling me I never took it as like 'Oh you guys are trying to bring me down or whatever.'"

She added:

"It was for the best so I just took all the critiques and said, 'Well let's see what I can do with whatever I'm hearing.'"

As per RuPaul's Drag Race Wiki, a fandom page, Geneva Karr has been crowned the winner of the Diva of the South 2022 pageant. She moved to the United States when she was seven years old and learned to speak English fluently in middle school.

RuPaul's Drag Race Drag Queen is the fifth queen to win her first Maxi-Challenge after Raven, Coco Montrese, Heidi N Closet, and Kandy Muse, she has also participated in every lip sync battle from episodes 2 to 6, out of which she got eliminated in the sixth one.

The upcoming episode 7 will feature the remaining 10 queens, namely Dawn, Megami, Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige, Morphine Love Dion, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, Plasma, Q, Sapphira Cristal, and Xunami Muse.

The episodes will roll out on Friday, February 16 at 8 pm ET on MTV.

