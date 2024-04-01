RuPaul's Drag Race season 16: Morphine faces defeat against Sapphira, gets eliminated

Morphine Dion Love was sent home after she hit the bottom two for the fourth time in RuPaul's Drag Race season 16, episode 13, which aired on March 29, at 8 pm ET, on MTV.

The season, which premiered on January 5 this year, has so far seen stellar drag performances in the fields of dance, music, fashion, and drama. Episode 13 also brought with it a new genre for the queens to conquer, and failing to do so meant cutting short their journey on RuPaul's Drag Race.

In the contest of makeovers, a stream in which all the queens had expertise, Morphine Dion Love was the least complimented. Following that, in the lip sync, Morphine went up against Sapphira Cristál, a contender who had never hit the bottom before.

Morphine Dion Love's elimination from RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 13

Miami native Morphine had come in the bottom spot consecutively before episode 13. However, given that makeup was her strong suit, many hoped she would win the makeover challenge.

Due to the absence of a mini-task in this episode, the main challenge was the only chance the queens had to prove themselves. The latest episode, titled Drag Race Vegas Live! Makeovers, saw the queens being paired with an outside partner.

In the makeover challenge, Morphine was great with her face paint, but the judges, including guest judge singer Kelsea Ballerini, found her dress to be plainer than was expected. Furthermore, her makeover RDR Live! star, La Tina, had a tattoo showing, which was noticed by the judges. The hair was also way too small to balance out La Tina's shoulders, according to them.

Morphine's problems with her makeover led to her defeat, and they were sent to the bottom two, pitting them in a lip sync battle against Sapphira Cristál,

Sapphira secured a place at the bottom for the first time on RuPaul's Drag Race because she could not do complete justice to her 'Orange' theme. Judge Michelle pointed out that the look wasn't tied up properly, with a mismatch in colors.

Entering lip-sync for the first time since the season started, Sapphira's performance was the most anticipated.

For the lip sync battle, the queens chose to perform, Miss Me More, by the episode's guest judge Kelsea Ballerini. This decision for this round was tough because both the queens gave energetic performances, enchanting viewers and judges alike.

However, despite both their performances being spectacular, one queen had to go home, and it was Morphine.

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race are released every Friday, on MTV, at 8 pm ET.