"I Didn't Find It Funny": Ariana DeBose responds to the insult at Critics Choice Awards 2024 on her Instagram handle

At the Critics Choice Awards 2024, Ariana DeBose experienced an uncomfortable moment when presenters joked about her during the presentation of the Best Song category. The presenters, Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos, began by praising Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz, and Dua Lipa as "some of the most famous voices in the music industry."

The tone of the presenters, however, shifted when they mentioned "actors who think they're singers," including Ariana DeBose, along with Jack Black and Ryan Gosling. The comment wasn't perceived funny because of DeBose's esteemed credentials as an Oscar-winning actress and Tony-nominated Broadway star recognized for her musical talents.

Following the show, DeBose posted an Instagram story that indicated her disapproval of the joke made at her expense.

"No, I didn't find it funny. Lol," she wrote.

"Extremely disrespectful": Fans infuriated by Ariana De Bose's joke at Critics Choice Awards 2024

The joke about Ariana DeBose has spurred a backlash on social media, with netizens expressing disappointment and frustration. One fan was incredulous that DeBose, with her significant achievements in theater and music, was suggested to only "think" she's a singer, questioning the award show writer of the bit.

Another fan found the joke extremely disrespectful and called for an apology from both the writer and the presenters. Other fans highlighted the established musical talents of DeBose, Jack Black, and Ryan Gosling.

Therefore, they criticized the joke for undermining their abilities and questioned the need for such negative remarks. Below are some fan reactions highlighting the frustration of fans:

De Bose has been involved in productions like Bring It On, Motown: The Musical, Pippin, and Hamilton. Her Tony Award-nominated performance as Donna Summer in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical further highlights her versatility.

At the Critics Choice Awards, she was nominated in the Best Song category for her rendition of This Wish from the Disney animated film Wish.

Who won in the Best Song Category at the Critics Choice Awards?

In the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Ariana DeBose was nominated in the "Best Young Actor/Actress" category. However, Dominic Sessa won the award for The Holdovers.

The other nominees in the Best Young Actor/Actress category, alongside Ariana DeBose, were:

Abby Ryder Fortson for Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt for Barbie

Calah Lane for Wonka

Milo Machado Graner for Anatomy of a Fall

Madeleine Yuna Voyles for The Creator

Who won the most awards at the Critics Choice Awards 2024?

At the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, the film Oppenheimer emerged as the biggest winner as it bagged eight trophies, including Best Picture, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. The blockbuster movie was followed by Barbie with six wins.

Among the acting categories, Emma Stone won Best Actress for her role in Poor Things. In addition, Paul Giamatti won the Best Actor for The Holdovers.