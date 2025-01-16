Acclaimed actor and musician Jamie Foxx has recently sparked conversations across social media and mainstream media outlets following his candid remarks about a recent encounter with law enforcement.

On January 15, 2025, Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz appeared on an episode of Complex’s GOAT Talk to discuss their upcoming action-comedy film, Back in Action.

During the episode, the conversation took a turn when the topic of conspiracy theories, including the Illuminati, was raised. When the crew asked if he believed in the Illuminati, Foxx responded suggesting he did not and shared a police encounter story.

"I don't believe in none of that s**t. I don't think none of that s**t," Foxx said.

The question was likely prompted by previous remarks made in January 2024, when comedian Katt Williams seemingly alleged that Foxx was affiliated with the Illuminati. Foxx clarified his stance, putting the rumors to rest with his candid response.

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz were on GOAT Talk to promote their highly anticipated film, Back in Action, which is set to release on January 17, 2025.

Jamie Foxx refutes Illuminati allegations highlighting police interaction

On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Jamie Foxx made an appearance on Complex’s GOAT Talk alongside co-star Cameron Diaz for a unique Q&A session. During the segment, queue cards were placed on the table, with each guest pulling a card in turn and asking the other guest the corresponding question.

When Foxx pulled a card that prompted a discussion about the "GOAT conspiracy theory," Diaz took her turn to answer. At the end of her response, Foxx jumped in with a suggestion that the "GOAT spirit" is linked to the Illuminati, prompting a question from the crew about his belief in the theory.

Texas artist responded by denying the idea and explaining that if he truly believed in the Illuminati, he would not have been stopped by the police.

"The GOAT spirit is Illuminati... Specifically the Illuminati s**t is only us like you know, how are we not benefiting from if we supposed to be running this whole thing. How the f**k I get stopped by the cops the other day. Can the Illuminati come, uh tell him get to off my a*s. I love police officers," Foxx said.

Katt Willaims seemingly alleged Foxx's involvement in the Illuminati group (Image via X/@TheRoot)

The conversation about the Illuminati seems to have been sparked by past allegations from comedian Katt Williams, who, during his The Dark Matter Tour on January 4, 2024, alluded to Jamie Foxx’s wealth and suggested that the Illuminati might be behind it. Williams, in his signature style, joked about Jamie Foxx's fortune, stating.

"You know who got a lot of money. Jamie Foxx. And they would kill me, if they could. But I’m too fast. I’m just too fast. Thank Jesus. How is that possible?" Williams said.

However, Williams did not clarify whether he was serious or joking, nor did he provide further explanation. To date, Jamie Foxx has not publicly addressed these specific allegations.

According to The Week's November 2024 article, the Illuminati is a term commonly used to refer to various conspiracy theories involving a secret society allegedly controlling world events, governments, and financial systems. The concept of the Illuminati originated with a real historical group called The Order of the Illuminati, founded in 1776 in Bavaria (now part of Germany).

Its original purpose was to promote Enlightenment ideals such as reason, secularism, and the separation of church and state while opposing religious and political oppression.

However, the original Illuminati was disbanded by the government in the 1780s, and over time, the term "Illuminati" has been co-opted into a much broader, mythical narrative.

