Is LeBron James a member of Illuminati? Rumors about 4x NBA champion linked to secret society explored

In 2016, veteran sports analyst Colin Cowherd suggested on his show 'The Herd' that a small group of influential individuals control the NBA, and that the 20-time NBA All-Star LeBron James is part of the group, which he referred to as the 'NBA Illuminati'.

Conspiracy theorists coined the term 'Illuminati' to describe a secretive society believed to wield considerable influence over global affairs, politics, and industries. During an episode of 'The Herd' back in 2016, Cowherd claimed the existence of a version of this 'secret society' within the NBA, consisting of eight or nine individuals.

Cowherd's NBA Illuminati included NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, two prominent NBA agents, Nike CEO John Donahoe, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, and four globally influential basketball players: Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While NBA conspiracy theorists might find this topic intriguing, there is no concrete evidence to support the existence of a secret society within the league. There are no documented accounts or trails on the internet to substantiate such claims.

Cowherd's suggestion of an Illuminati-like group controlling the NBA, with LeBron included, is merely a playful analogy made for television entertainment, inviting fans to engage in a debate.

WATCH: Colin Cowherd speculates LeBron James as part of an NBA Illuminati in 2016

Chris Broussard rubbished Colin Cowherd's idea of an NBA Illuminati with LeBron James

As Colin Cowherd raised the NBA Illuminati theory, he also mentioned Russell Westbrook and Allen Iverson's careers.

"So as everybody talks about Westbrook, LeBron and the league leaders look at this and think 'dynamic and fun', he is not part of it. Iverson was never part of it. There are great players in this league that will never dictate the lead and that Westbrook is becoming Iverson," said Cowherd.

On the same episode of 'The Herd', Chris Broussard just laughed about the thought of an NBA Illuminati, saying that James has amassed power in the league which may have led Cowherd to think this way.

"Absolutely, positively out of your mind," Broussard told Cowherd. "There is no NBA Illuminati. LeBron James is the most powerful NBA player ever, including Michael Jordan, because right now LeBron James is a business mogul and what he impacting things. He has wielded power that we've never seen."

Broussard pointed out that James made some moves that may have been polarizing to the league, especially moving from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Miami Heat and now to the Los Angeles Lakers. These moves by the four-time NBA champion also helped push the boundaries of basketball and made him look like he was controlling the league.