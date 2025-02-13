“I feel like chappell’s point was the LABEL should provide for artists” — Internet reacts to Sabrina Carpenter donating $25K to ‘We Got You’ campaign

Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter recently donated $25k towards Chappell Roan's We Got You campaign. On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, the Espresso hitmaker matched her fellow Island Records labelmate's original donation in support of health coverage for upcoming and struggling artists.

The move comes after Roan teamed up with the non-profit organization Backline to start the campaign in response to former A&R executive Jeff Rabhan's op-ed criticizing the singer's 2025 Grammys speech addressing the cause.

As news of the donation went viral, internet users were quick to react. One wrote:

"like i love the energy of this but i feel like chappell’s point was the LABEL should provide for artists. it’s really generous but this really shouldn’t be the responsibility of other artists lol."

More users put foth their views.

"BTW Record labels donated too and more than 275k raised so far," one noted.

"queens supporting queens, we love to see it," another added.

"#tbh i didn't expect her grammy speech to result in any kind of ACTUAL action beyond a "yass chappell mother good for u!" but i'm so glad it did. props to her as f**k," one wrote.

"Chappell Roan using her award platform to signal a call to action that’s now evolved into a creatives’ aid campaign… how could you possibly not stan," another commented.

Others debated on whom the responsibility to support artists actually rested.

"I truelly love that this younger generation of pop stars, artists are speaking out and having eachother s back. Talking about the need for artist care and putting money towards it," a fan stated.

"This is great but also… it’s not their responsibility…? Them putting money toward helping struggling artists isn’t helping in making companies take care of their artists. They’re doing their job for them," a person reacted.

"My mind will not be changed"—Chappell Roan about advocating for label-provided healthcare

During the 2025 Grammy Awards, Chappell Roan won the best new artist award. While accepting her trophy, the Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker advocated for label-provided healthcare and livable wages for all artists, especially those who are struggling, stating:

"I told myself, if I ever won a Grammy and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels in the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and healthcare, especially to developing artists."

Chappell Roan during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Image via: Getty

In an opinion piece published in The Hollywood Reporter on February 5, former record executive and former chair of the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU, Jeff Rabhan, criticized Roan's speech. He called her "misguided" and "uninformed," even naming her "Chappell Groan." He asked her to "put (her) money where (her) mouth (was)" since she was no longer a struggling artist.

"Roan gets respect and true appreciation for her artistry and gumption but is far too green and too uninformed to be the agent of change she aspires to be today," he wrote.

He claimed that while artists could get better deals, Roan's perspective lacked "nuance and industry awareness." He elaborated that her wanting artists to be paid like salaried employees ignored the "fundamental economic structure of the business".

In response, Chappell Roan challenged Rabhan in a series of Instagram stories to match her $25,000 donation to the cause. She wrote:

"@jeffrabhan wanna match me $25K to donate to struggling dropped artists? My publicist is @biz3publicity. let's talk."

She continued to share several stories, giving a spotlight to artists that deserve "more love and a bigger platform," like Hemlocke Springs, Sarah Kinsley, Devon Again, and Baby Storme.

On Sunday, she started the We Got You campaign with Backline to provide "mental health and wellness resources to music industry professionals and their families."

At the time, Chappell Roan shared an IG story explaining that she wanted her Grammys speech to serve as a "call to action" from the industry rather than begin a "crowdfunded bandaid." She added:

"My mind will not be changed about artists deserving more than what’s standard in the industry. Random dudes are allowed to criticize my Grammy speech, but they best put their money where their mouth is, otherwise MOVE out of the way."

Chappell Roan even urged her fans to "donate a damn penny," noting that it was an opportunity for "industry powers to show up for artists."

Despite her statement, several of her fans have donated, as seen on the campaign page. Further, fellow artists like Noah Kahan and Charli XCX and labels like Live Nation, AEG Global Touring, Sumerian Records (through CEO Ash Avildsen), and talent manager Guy Oseary, among others, have matched Roan's donations.

Last weekend, Jeff Rabhan took to his X to share an open letter doubling down on his comments. He alleged that his article was not a personal attack but a "call to action and a warning to avoid the pitfalls." He even urged Roan to ask her fans to donate to her cause.

Roan has not publicly commented on Rabhan's tweet.

