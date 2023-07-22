"I feel like Tom is responsible for this somehow": Tom Holland jokes resurface on Twitter as Challengers is delayed

A few weeks ago, fans were suddenly very concerned about Tom Holland after they saw the promotional images for Challengers which features his girlfriend Zendaya. Now, a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter, revealed that the sports drama film has been pushed back significantly from its 2023 release date. The film, which also stars Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor, will now premiere on April 26, 2024.

This is a direct result of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which is also expected to push back many such projects in the next few months.

Reports suggest that this happened because of Zendaya's inability to promote the film after the actors' strike. Zendaya is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram, and it would be difficult for Challengers to create an audience base without her using her social prowess.

While the reason behind the delay has been explained, fans have started to make memes about Tom and Zendaya and are relating it to the former. A set of hilarious tweets followed this announcement about Challengers that are sure to entertain anyone invested in the upcoming release. Netizens said that Holland was glad that the film was delayed with one person even stating:

How are fans reacting to the delay of Challengers?

While Challengers' delay has bothered several fans, most are less bothered about the delay and more invested in Tom Holland's hypothetical reaction to the news. Of course, Tom Holland is not concerned about any scene of Zendaya's in a film, but the fan community has made it an active interest to predict how Tom is going to feel about it all.

While some said that Zendaya's boyfriend is crying tears of joy at the news, others shared memes showing how they believed Holland was feeling. They took to Twitter to respond to the tweet shared by Discussing Film.

Challengers is helmed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Justin Kuritzkes. The film will follow a Grand Slam tennis champion who signs up for a challenger event.

Challengers will premiere theatrically on April 26, 2024.