Zendaya's tennis-centric 'Challengers' movie delayed till 2024 amid Hollywood actors' strike

The release of 'Challengers', an upcoming romantic sports comedy-drama centered around the lives of tennis players, has been pushed to 2024 due to the ongoing actors' strike in Hollywood.

'Challengers' was initially set to be released in theatres on September 15, 2023. However, the release date has now been rescheduled to April 26, 2024. The Zendaya-starrer film will also miss its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, which is set to run from August 30 to September 9, 2023.

The change comes after the delay in production due to the ongoing strike by the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

The strike has been joined by over 65,000 Hollywood actors. The group is demanding that studios agree to increase pay for actors and establish strict guardrails against the use of artificial intelligence in projects. The strike has affected almost every major movie and TV show and forced them to push their release dates.

'Challengers' will explore the lives of three young tennis players as they compete in tournaments and navigate their intertwined romantic lives. The film is directed by Luca Guadagnino, written by Justin Kuritzkes, and produced by MGM Studios. Guadagnino is one of the most renowned names in Hollywood. He is known for his critically acclaimed projects like 'Call Me by Your Name' and 'Suspiria.'

The movie has inputs from prominent figures in the tennis world, like Brad Gilbert, who is the former coach of Andre Agassi, Andy Murray, and Andy Roddick. The trailer for 'Challengers' was released on June 20, 2023.

Who will appear in the tennis drama 'Challengers' alongside Zendaya?

Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City

Zendaya will play the role of Tashi Duncan, a tennis prodigy turned coach. She will be joined by Mike Faist, who will portray Art Donaldson, a Grand Slam Champion, and Josh O'Connor, who will play the role of Patrick, Art's former best friend and Tashi's ex-lover.

In the movie, Tashi's once-successful career is abruptly cut short by a horrific injury. A few years later, she takes on the role of the coach for her husband, Art, who is struggling to win matches. Tashi and Art's lives take a dramatic turn when Art enters a Challenger tournament where he comes up against Patrick.

'Challengers' will add to Zendaya's impressive acting resume. The 26-year-old has starred in some of Hollywood's most famous movies like 'Spiderman: Homecoming,' 'Spiderman: Far from Home,' 'Spiderman: No way home,' 'Dune,' and 'Dune 2.' Zendaya has starred in several shows, most famously in 'Euphoria.'