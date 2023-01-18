“I felt afraid to go on set”: Park So-Dam opens up about filming Phantom prior to thyroid cancer diagnosis

Park So-dam, who shot to fame with Parasite and Record of Youth, opened up about the struggles she had to overcome while filming her latest project, Phantom. The movie was filmed in late 2021, right before the actress was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer.

The 31-year-old sat in an interview with Newsen for Phantom on January 16, 2023. She spoke about the difficulties she faced during the time and mentioned that she initially thought she was burned out. She was scared to film and even cried, feeling apologetic towards the cast and crew. As translated via Soompi:

“While filming, I didn’t know my body was in pain. I just thought it was burnout. It was the first time I felt afraid to go on set. I think my body was sending me a signal, but I just thought of it as a mental issue. I felt so apologetic towards the director and my seniors. After filming, I even cried because I felt apologetic.”

Phantom actress Park So-dam shares her current health status and the many ways she’s taking care of herself

In December 2021, Park So-dam’s agency informed that she was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer and had completed her surgery. It took place during the time of Special Delivery promotions, and the company mentioned that the actress would not be participating in them.

The upcoming movie, Phantom, was one of the projects Park So-dam was involved in before she was diagnosed. The actress shared that she almost lost her voice and how, had the voice recordings been a little late, she wouldn’t have been able to complete it. She explained:

“While waiting for my biopsy results, I did my voice recordings for Phantom. I was in a bad state, to the point where I almost lost my voice, so if I was just a little bit late, I almost would’ve been unable to do the recordings.”

After opening up about her struggles with production, she shared the positive things she learned from the negative experience:

“I’ve recovered my health and I feel thankful these days that I can meet lots of people and greet them with my own voice. Although I’ve gotten a lot better, my skin has been a mess due to hormone imbalances."

The Phantom actress added:

"While going to pilates five or six times a week, I’m rediscovering my body’s flow. While my stamina has not fully returned to what it used to be, if I think about this time last year, I can only think about how happy I am.”

As per Chosun, Park So-dam also went on a month-long solo trip for self-reflection. She traveled to Spain, Switzerland, London, and Iceland and was excited to see that foreigners recognized her as the actress from Parasite and Record of Youth.

Phantom is set during the Japanese colonization of Korea in 1993 and is a spy thriller movie. Park So-dam plays the role of Yuriko, an ambitious and charming secretary of the Government-General political affairs chief. The movie was released on January 18.

