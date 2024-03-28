'I felt really not great in my head': Helen Flanagan says she was diagnosed with psychosis after her breakup with ex Scott Sinclair

In a candid revelation, British actress Helen Flanagan has shared her battle with mental health, disclosing her diagnosis of psychosis following her breakup with ex-partner Scott Sinclair.

Flanagan, known for her role in popular television soap opera series Coronation Street as Rosie Webster, bravely spoke about her journey in an Instagram post on March 27, 2024. In a lengthy post, she expressed her struggles, stating,

"I felt really not great in my head over Christmas, and I didn't really feel that much different when I took the kids away for new year."

The mum of three, Helen Flanagan, precisely shared she was struggling mentally in December/January. She further elaborated on her experience, explaining the complexity of mental health issues linked to her medication and "break up with the father of her kids."

As per NHS, psychosis is a mental health condition that disconnects people from reality, often involving hallucinations, delusions, and disordered thinking.

The 33-year-old actress, Helen Flanagan, took her Instagram to share about her mental health in a lengthy post on Wednesday, March 25, 2024.

She shared a picture of herself smiling with a peace sign and revealed her diagnosis of psychosis following her breakup with ex-partner Scott Sinclair.

Speaking about the challenges she faced, the Coronation Street actress shared that she was due for her theatre tour. After coming back from her holiday, Flanagan felt terrible and thought of taking medication to feel better.

However, the ADHD medication had a bad reaction on her and put Flanagan into psychosis for a few days. As she wrote,

"I was emotionally struggling with the break up from the father of my kids, but I had a really bad reaction though to the medication (an ADHD medication), and it sent me into a psychosis for a few days."

Further speaking about her mental wellness, Helen Flanagan wrote that this bad reaction happened just a few days before her rehearsal, which she was so excited about. As Flanagan wrote, she was not mentally well enough to do so, and heartbrokenly, she had to stay home for recovery.

"This bad reaction, though, was a few days before rehearsals were starting, and sadly, I just wasn't mentally well enough to do it xxx. I was heartbroken as I've always been professional as an actress, but I needed to stay at home and feel better for my kids and me, with the help of my amazing parents."

Helen Flanagan signed off the post by updating her fans that she is in a "really good happy place now" and encouraged therapies. The actress ended by saying that she has tackled the challenges and feels better now.

Before psychosis, Flanagan was diagnosed with ADHD and bipolar disorder in 2016. As per NHS, Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects people's behavior.

People with ADHD are characterized by persistent patterns of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity that can interfere with their daily functioning and social interactions.

The British actress' latest post before revealing psychosis was on January 25, 2024, a collaboration post with a lingerie brand. After posting about the health update, she shared pictures with her children and captioned it as life recently.

For those unversed, Helen Flanagan married Scott Sinclair in 2009.